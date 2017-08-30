Where Are They???? As the Waters Recede, We Rise...

Jarred Hamilton writes on Facebook: "Where are the Wall Street $150,000.00 per plate dinners to raise money for the Texans? Where's Obama’s $400,000.00 speech? Where's George Clooney's $350,000.00 per couple dinner? Where are the 100's of millions from the Clinton foundation? Where's Maddow and her $30,000.00 per day? Where's Oprah?

“Where are all of those from Hollywood who vowed to leave America after Trump was elected because they care so much about humanity? Where's Soros? Where are Trumps personal billions? Where's Michael Moore? Where's Antifa? Where's Jeff Bezos? Where's every politician who takes a salary of over #150,000.00 per year from the tax payers? Where's the $10 million a day we give to Israel? Where's Lockheed Martin? Where are the CEOs of Exxon and GE?

“They're stuffing their faces with chocolate cake while sending out ‘prayers, good luck, and thoughts’."

And where is the government that Clinton/Bush/Obama/Trump/Congress dismantled to give tax breaks to the wealthiest?

The United States citizenry has had it.