Where Bees Do Not Fly

Author: Tamara Eliašová, Mária Jánošiková, Michal Mazánik
Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) is one of five programmes run by Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). The YRE programme engages youth in environmental journalism through the YRE methodology. YRE International holds an international environmental journalism competition every year to encourage these passionate youths around the world and provides a platform for their voices to be heard globally.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS