“Where Do the Demons Go When They Are Released? “ By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

Ancient people described someone who was “out of sorts “as being someone who was possessed by a demon, an ill spirit. When you read the New Testament, there are a lot of references to demons. Jesus heals a young man, a Gerasene Demoniac ( Mark 5: 10-20, Luke 8: 26-37 ).The young man recovers from his illness, and is clothed and seated at Jesus’ feet ,“ in his right mind.” Earlier in both texts, we learn that the ill spirit leaves the man and goes into a herd of swine, who in turn plunge over a hill to their death.

For people living in the first century common era, even up through the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, there was a fear of demons, of being possessed. This fear even transferred to the New World with the Salem Witch trials (1692-1693) which inspired Arthur Miller’s play “The Crucible.”

Thankfully, for the most part, with some exceptions, humanity has generally moved beyond burning people at the stake for what they perceived as an ill or demonic spirit. Contemporary thinking has reframed this notion from demon possessed to psychopathology.

This becomes even more complicated when we look at the aftermath of war. We are now into sixteen years plus of the global war on terrorism (GWOT). The current administration has announced that another 4000 troops will be sent to Afghanistan.

Now, after some period of time in perspective, we are starting to see more movies and theatre based upon the current and most recent wars. The following movies have been released :

There have also been plays that have been produced. Among them is “ 9 Circles” by Bill Cain. I saw this riveting, powerful play last weekend in San Antonio, TX produced by The Surround Project. This play concerns the story of Private Daniel Reeves. His young life is marked by trauma and abuse from his upbringing. He finds himself totally alone. He turns to the Army to save him, to keep him out of jail, to show him what to do.

But that falls apart when Daniel arrives in Afghanistan. He commits crimes, rape and murder of a local Afghanistan family. We see Daniel as he is discharged from the Army, and we see him afterwards in a downward spiral. At one point the lawyer says to Daniel, “ you scared them, you made them feel the pain of the enemy, “ referencing the US government that will prosecute him.

During the play there is this interesting discussion between the Chaplain and Daniel regarding the story of the Syrophoenician woman:

24 Jesus left that place and went to the vicinity of Tyre.[a] He entered a house and did not want anyone to know it; yet he could not keep his presence secret. 25 In fact, as soon as she heard about him, a woman whose little daughter was possessed by an impure spirit, came and fell at his feet. 26 The woman was a Greek, born in Syrian Phoenicia. She begged Jesus to drive the demon out of her daughter.

27 “First let the children eat all they want,” he told her, “for it is not right to take the children’s bread and toss it to the dogs.”

28 “Lord,” she replied, “even the dogs under the table eat the children’s crumbs.”

29 Then he told her, “For such a reply, you may go; the demon has left your daughter.” ( Mark 7: 24-29)

Daniel is stunned that initially Jesus tells this woman politely to back off, and yet he is devastated by the woman’s response of faith that is expressed to Jesus.

This play brings up a lot of tension regarding early developmental trauma, anti-social personality disorder and the further exacerbation of these realties by the exposure of repeated combat. Daniel is not theoretically possessed by a demon, and yet his outcome resembles Dante in the inferno, with no one to guide him.

David Wood in his powerful book “ What Have We Done: The Moral Injury Of Our Longest Wars” (2016 ) writes:

“ First, let’s stop defining veterans in terms of PTSD and twenty-two suicides per day. That’s wrong and offensive. Some veterans do have post-traumatic stress. And too many come to feel like they can’t continue living, a decision that’s often an indication of moral injury too painful to bear. (P. 263 )

David Wood has suggested that it might be more effective if people asked veterans “ I can’t imagine what you have gone through. But I would like to know, if you can tell me, what kind of job did you perform? How did that feel? What was that like?” (P. 267). This could facilitate a smoother more meaningful conversation between veteran and civilian, with more understanding, perhaps even healing.

Where evil goes when it is released is unknown.

But compassion dictates that human concern to those who suffer may become a balaam of mercy infused by the love of God, however known.

May it be so for all.