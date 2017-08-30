Where Do We Go From Here? The Lack of Clear American Military Policy in a Post-ISIS Syria

The current American military policy in Syria is completely inadequate to tackle the long-term evolution of the Syrian conflict. Since 2014 American military policy in Syria, as designed by the Obama administration, has narrowly focused on the rolling back and termination of the Islamic State.

There has been some deviation from this policy, most notably a CIA program to arm anti-Assad rebels that failed miserably and President Trump’s punitive airstrikes against the Assad regime for its utilization of chemical weapons against Syrian civilians. However, these efforts have been limited in scope and are not representative of an overarching policy from Washington. American policy is exclusively focused on the defeat of the Islamic State and nothing more.

When first designed, this policy may have seemed like a long-term strategy as ISIS possessed a massive quantity of territory and resources in Syria and Iraq. However, three years later the Islamic State is nearing de facto elimination. The Islamic State has been pushed to one remaining stronghold in Iraq, Tal Afar, and is on the verge of losing its capital, Raqqa, in Syria to American backed forces. If the United States can keep its allied forces unified on the ground, the ultimate defeat of the Islamic State should not be far off.

However, the United States does not have a clear policy on what its role, if any, will be in Syria following the defeat of the Islamic State. This may be incredibly problematic as the United States has assisted a number of groups in seizing territory from the Islamic State.

American forces have, for example, supported the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in taking large swathes of territory in northeastern Syria which will eventually include the strategically important city of Raqqa. The SDF is a loose coalition of Arab and Kurdish forces that the US employed to take away territory from the Islamic State. The SDF is far from unified, however. There have been reports that US forces have had to personally enter Syria in order to prevent infighting and rifts within the group and other allied forces. In a post-ISIS world without US leadership it is unclear whether groups such as this will have any reason to remain together. It is not impossible that the defeat of ISIS will see the outbreak of another front of conflict in the Syrian Civil War between former allies.

Additionally, the United States is directly responsible for the expansion of Kurdish controlled territory in northern Syria. As a stateless nation formerly denied self determination, the Kurds could seek further autonomy in northern Syria. This, however, would likely be strongly opposed by Turkey and Turkish-backed rebels to the west. As Turkey is currently shelling its domestic Kurdish population it is not unlikely that they could also turn their tanks against those in Syria expanding an already dire humanitarian crisis. Turkey has already attacked US Kurdish forces this past week, thus it is not farfetched that in the absence of US forces Turkey will put the full force of its military against the Kurds. As Turkey remains a NATO ally, these actions must be carefully considered when crafting US policy.

Finally, there is the fate of Bashar al-Assad. Assad’s forces, with Russian and Iranian assistance, will surely continue to push their battleground victories deeper into Syria. Eventually, this will inevitably put them at odds with forces that were originally backed by the US to defeat ISIS. Will the United States continue to support these groups or will they be left to fend for themselves? Additionally, the success of Assad on the battleground and the fragmentation of former ISIS territory could provide the perfect breeding ground for an extremist successor to or evolution of ISIS.