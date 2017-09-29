Where in the World Is Santiago Maldonado? Argentina Obsessed With Activist's Disappearance

Santiago Maldonato

While Americans argue about “taking a knee” as a form of protest, activists in South America are dying. The opposition to the Argentine government is no less fierce than the opposition to the current Washington administration, but it is more deadly. By far.

Writing in USAToday, Max Radwin goes into detail about one such activist in Argentina, missing since August 1st, that has the nation’s attention

BUENOS AIRES — For two months, a shaggy, solemn face has been plastered on the front pages of Argentina's newspapers, printed on T-shirts and spray-painted on murals across the country, all with the same line of text “Where is Santiago Maldonado?”

The 28-year-old activist went missing on Aug. 1 during a protest for indigenous rights in Patagonia on the southern tip of South America. Law enforcement officials, who broke up the protest, later claimed Maldonado drowned in a nearby river or escaped over the border to Chile.

Yet the lack of a body or DNA evidence has created a frenzy among Argentinians, who are obsessed with the case, and for good reason given the country's recent past: They fear the government made him "disappear."

That is a chilling prospect in a country where as many as 30,000 political opponents of the ruling military dictatorship were grabbed off the streets in the 1970s and '80s and "disappeared." They often were interrogated by the military regime, tortured and then dropped into the Atlantic Ocean from an airplane.

That the government is behind Maldonado's vanishing is “the only hypothesis there is because there aren’t witnesses to support other hypotheses,” said Andrea Antico, Maldonado’s sister-in-law. “We believe that the state is responsible for the forced disappearance of Santiago.”

Antico and other government critics say it is not coincidental that Maldonado's disappearance comes during the rule of President Mauricio Macri, the first conservative to hold the top office since the military regime ended in 1983.

They’ve tried to show that Macri, who took office in 2015, has a history of authoritarianism, with low tolerance for public demonstrations and an indifference to human rights, especially when it comes to indigenous communities obstructing completion of infrastructure and energy projects intended to jump-start the country’s struggling economy.

Pressure on the Macri administration to find Maldonado grows as an increasing number of international organizations, including Human Rights Watch and the United Nations, express their concern over his disappearance.

The day he went missing, Maldonado, a craftsman and tattoo artist from a town near this capital city, was attending a Mapuche protest in the southern province of Chubut, where the indigenous community of Pu Lof is fighting for land currently owned by Italian fashion billionaire Luciano Benetton.

Maldonado and other activists demanded the release of Facundo Jones Huala, the leader of the Ancestral Mapuche Resistance that both Argentina and Chile have labeled a terrorist faction.

The protest forced the Argentine Gendarmerie — a federal border enforcement agency — to intervene when Maldonado and other activists tried blocking a nearby road. Officers forcibly broke up the demonstration, but no one has yet determined where Maldonado went after the chaos.

One of the demonstrators, Maxi Goldschmidt, reported seeing Maldonado at the bank of the Chubut River that other protesters had begun crossing, but his family said he doesn’t know how to swim. Maldonado's brother said protesters told him they saw Maldonado being loaded into a government vehicle — an arrest that would have been ordered from as high up as National Security Minister Patricia Bullrich.

Whether Maldonado was a target of the federal government or a member of the Ancestral Mapuche Resistance remains unclear. His family denies his involvement in the terrorist organization.

The government had pursued a lead indicating that he participated in an attack on a Benetton guard post a month before the protest. An employee stabbed one of the attackers in the dark, leaving a blood stain. The country waited weeks to see if the DNA from the blood matched Maldonado’s, but the result came back negative.

Now, attention has turned to the eight Gendarmerie officers who may have acted outside of protocol in breaking up the demonstration. After initially denying foul play, one officer confessed to throwing a rock in frustration. Another, whose jaw was broken, said he fired a rubber bullet at an unidentified protester.

In addition, in an audio recorded on the message app WhatsApp that was leaked, an officer can be heard saying that Maldonado is in the back of a truck. Another recording mentions a body in a river, and a third discusses hiding law enforcement vehicles.

Despite what many Argentinians consider to be overwhelming evidence against the Gendarmerie, the federal judge overseeing the investigation, insisted that Maldonado drowned while crossing the river. “I don’t see evidence that allows me to maintain that he could have been seriously wounded by a shot from a short distance or a stone by one or more Gendarmerie officers,” Judge Guido Otranto said in an interview with one of Argentina’s largest daily newspapers, La Nación.

Those comments drew sharp criticism from both the public and the Maldonado family, which called the investigation “slow and inefficient” justice. Otranto was replaced at the end of September following a complaint about his comments, giving the Maldonado family renewed hope that a transparent and fair investigation will result in Santiago’s reappearance — something quite rare in Argentina.

“We need to know where Santiago is, what happened to him, who is responsible for causing this pain,” Antico said. “That is our cause and we aren’t going to back down.”

Jerry Nelson spends much of his time poking Trump’s meth-addled, uneducated fans with a pointy stick and is currently writing a book of muskrat recipes as well as a scrapbook of his favorite death threats. His life’s aspiration is to rule the world with an iron fist, or find that sock he’s been looking for. Feel free to email him at jandrewnelson2@gmail.com if you have any questions or comments — or join the million (seriously) or so who follow him on Twitter @Journey_America. Never far from his Marlboro’s and coffee, Jerry is always interested in discussing future writing opportunities.