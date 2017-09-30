Where is your character, Mr. President?

“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”

Those words were said by Abraham Lincoln long ago and are weighing on my mind right now.

Character speaks to the moral qualities of a person. A person is of good character if he understands right from wrong, apologizes to someone and means it, and knows when to back down from a fight.

From what I’ve seen in the 10+ months that our president has been in office, he is void of character.

In the countless gaffes that we’ve witnessed since January 20, 2017 (literally too many to count), he has not once taken ownership and apologized. He has not once admitted when he’s been wrong. He has not once taken the blame.

But not only is he void of character, it turns out he can’t stand adversity, either.

Whether it’s bringing us to the brink of nuclear war with North Korea by calling its leader “Little Rocket Man,” or whining on Twitter because the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico is pleading for help, his ego is just too fragile and can’t handle any perceived personal attacks.

Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, among others in her path, last week, leaving most of the island without electricity. Now, more than a week later, the situation is becoming dire for the three million U.S. citizens there as basic needs such as water, food and gasoline are running out.

And so is the patience of San Juan’s mayor, Carmen Yulín Cruz.

As Trump and his lackeys beat their chests about the “fantastic job” they’re doing on the island, the mayor - in tears and wearing a shirt that says, “Help us. We’re dying” - is truly pleading for help because frankly, people are dying.

Rather than be the leader he was elected to be and take some responsibility, Trump bashes Yulin Cruz’s leadership, says she is being told to be nasty to him, and suggests the island’s residents are not doing enough to help themselves.

All while peoples’ lives are at stake.

It’s an amazing dichotomy that truly is almost too surreal to believe.

Today is Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish Year. It is a day for Jews, like myself, to atone for our sins. Many of us fast, and many of us go to services to ask for forgiveness for the sins we committed in the past year, and for the sins we will commit in the upcoming year. It’s a day of and for reflection.

As my stomach growls from hunger, I can’t help but think about the rabbi’s sermon at this morning’s service.

He said, among other things, that we are all responsible for the person we are and the person we become. It’s not genetics or religion that determine our character but rather how we choose to act, how we choose to show compassion, and how we choose to live our lives.

I try to be a good person and I try to impart the importance of being a good person onto my children. I want them to grow up with good hearts, good souls, and know the difference between right and wrong. And if they do wrong, I want them to know it’s OK to admit it, acknowledge it, and apologize for it.

That’s what this holiday is about. But more so, that’s what character is about.