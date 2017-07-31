First off, I hope you had a great weekend! Mine was good — Four softball games yesterday, plus I got to hang out with a couple of close friends Saturday night. The weather’s been GREAT here — Warm and sunny, without a cloud in the sky… Hope it’s nice by where you are, as well!

Anyway, today I wanted to get into where most of the sugar in your diet is HIDDEN. You may think that it comes in the form of processed junk like cookies, cupcakes, donuts and ice cream, but surprisingly, that’s not where most people consume the bulk of their excess sugar intake!

When you’re looking to improve health and to lose weight, most ‘experts’ can agree that the types of foods I just mentioned have to be cut out straight away. Sugar is incredibly addictive — In fact, it’s 8x more addictive than a similar-looking, ILLEGAL white powder: Cocaine. Brain scans have shown that our brains’ pleasure centers light up like a Christmas tree when sugar’s ingested, which is why sugary foods are so tough to kick.

A lot of folks I’ve worked with over the years claim to not have a sweet tooth, and I’ll often go into our workingrelationship believing it — That is, until I get a look at what they ingest on a daily basis…

One of the most common sabotaging food stuffs? The LIQUIDS they ingest!!

‘Healthy’ juices have massive amounts of sugar in tiny bottles and cans, which does a comparable amount of damage as a completely processed soda of a similar size. Plus, that juice may be just as processed as the soda — It’s just labeled as being a ‘healthy’ alternative.

As for the ‘coffee’ you get in the morning with massive amounts of milk, sugar and artificially-flavored syrup? Yeah, ‘bout that…

Did you know that some of the SMALLEST coffee beverages sold here in the States have over 40 grams of sugar after accounting for all the ‘extras?’ I know, I know — For most people, coffee or tea tastes like rotting goat’s ass without sweetener, which is why I recommend sweetening these types of beverages ON YOUR OWN with a splash of organic whole milk, and some organic stevia leaf extract.

Organic whole milk contains ALL of the fat that was originally in the milk, which is actually the most nutritious part of the milk. It is high in sugar like its low-fat counterparts, though, so use this beverage SPARINGLY when sweetening your coffee or tea!

Organic stevia leaf extract powder is derived from the stevia plant, which is commonly found in South America. Unlike sugar, it doesn’t have ANY effect on your insulin response, which is ideal for keeping you from stimulating the Insulin Resistance Cycle, which is how we put on and retain weight in the first place.

Moral of the Story: Next time you reach for that ‘healthy’ juice, or you decide to order your favorite coffee or tea drink in the morning, CHECK THE INGREDIENT LIST, and more specifically, how many grams of sugar are in it! I’m willing to bet it’s probably a lot higher than you thought, which is why it’s important to sweeten your own beverages, or unfortunately, learn to drink them unsweetened.

