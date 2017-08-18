Where Robots Call Home

It may or may not surprise you to learn that the vast majority of industrial robots are concentrated in a handful of states in the US. In fact, according to a new report by the Brookings Institute more than 50% of industrial robots are located in just ten states (mainly in the mid-west and the south).

The definition of industrial robots used in the report is reasonably broad and concludes that there are an estimated 233,305 in the entire country.

While the report itself has only just been released, the data it was based upon has been around since the start of the year. Daron Acemoglu and Pascual Restrepo were assessing the impact of industrial automation on local job markets. They concluded that for every industrial robot installed, between 3 and 5.6 jobs were lost locally.

However, their results have been seen by many to be less than conclusive, to say the least.

Issues with The Study

One of the most immediate and apparent issues with the initial study that the Brookings Institute based their research upon was that it seemingly failed to take into account the job creation aspect of industrial automation.

It’s true that low skilled job losses are inevitable from this kind of automation. Industrial automation reduces labour costs to provide products to consumers at lower price points.

However, an entirely new range of skilled jobs opens up in the local areas that were once non-existent. For example, local engineers will be needed to help with industrial electronics repair, and all these robots need a constant supply of industrial spare parts to keep them operational.

Critics of the study point out that while the results may be accurate in specific localized areas, it’s unwise to assume that this limited study is correct when applied on a nationwide scale.

Geographic Analysis

The Brookings Institute's latest report provides a highly interesting analysis of the geographic locations of all of the 233,305 industrial robots in the country. Some interesting observations are:

• Michigan is the leader in industrial automation and over 12% of the country’s industrial robots call the state home (around 28,000 individual robots).

• Ohio and Indiana have the second and third most robots in the country but are significantly behind Michigan (20,000 and 19,400 respectively)

• Metropolitan areas had a much lower concentration of industrial robots compared to rural areas. Detroit was the metropolitan area which had the most industrial robots in the entire country (15,000)

The study only focused on the US as it has the largest number of industrial robots in the western world. However, industrial automation is booming around Europe too. The UK, in particular, is heavily investing in their industrial automation capacities. This is thanks to their largely automated car manufacturing facilities around the country who work with the likes of Nissan and BMW.

Automation and Politics

Interestingly there seemed to be a correlation in the Brookings Institute’s study between the amount of industrial automation, and how republican or democrat the state was.

It found that in red states there was much more likely to be higher levels of industrial automation than in blue states. This difference was not marginal. Red states on average had 2.5 industrial robots for every 1000 workers, blue states only had 1.1 per 1000.

This has led to some largely unscientific debate around how much industrial automation affected the outcome of the recent presidential election. Job losses were one of the most commonly held grievances that voters had in red states.

When industrial automation changes the job market of a localized area it takes time to find a new equilibrium. During this period, many people can face challenges, and according to the study – red states were much more likely to be affected.

President Trump may or may not have been aware of this, but he spent a huge amount of time campaigning in red states (specifically in many of the top 10 places that have high levels of industrial automation). The cornerstone of his campaign in these places was based around “bringing back jobs”.

Most of the time he was talking about bringing back jobs from China…