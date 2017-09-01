With the tragic events following Hurricane Harvey, it can be hard to sit at home and watch as thousands of people are displaced from their homes with little to no belongings. On Thursday, explosions from a chemical plant added to the havoc in Houston and released hazardous chemicals into the already dangerous and dirty flood zone. Shelters have become overcrowded and low on supplies, leaving many stranded in shelters without basic necessities. The recovery from Hurricane Harvey will be a long and costly process.

Even the slightest donation could help provide for our sisters and brothers in distress, so it’s important to send donations to organizations that will make a difference. Check out the organizations below that you can donate your time, items, and/or money to.

WHERE TO DONATE MONEY:

The Houston Food Bank’s greatest need is for funds that will help us provide relief and continue recovery efforts. The Food Bank will work closely with our network of partner agencies to ensure food is getting to those who need it most. Donations will be used for disaster relief until this year’s needs are met, and the remaining funds will support ongoing hunger-relief efforts. Donate here.

Today, the major project of the Coalition is serving as lead agency for the Houston/Harris County Continuum of Care seeking to create an improved homeless service system that more effectively provides services, support, and housing to all sub-populations within the area’s homeless community, with a primary focus on moving individuals and families out of homelessness. Donate here.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that will accept tax-deductible flood relief donations. Donate here.

The Texas Diaper Bank has been working to meet the basic needs of vulnerable babies, children with disabilities and seniors. The Disaster Relief program supplies those affected by natural disasters in Texas with diapers—the only organization in Texas specifically providing diapers. Donate here.

Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services (t.e.j.a.s.), the oldest environmental justice organization in Houston and has worked directly with frontline and grassroots communities addressing air and chemical pollution for decades in Houston and across the Gulf Coast. They have been on the ground in the communities that have been most affected by the catastrophic aftermath of Houston’s floods and three known chemical spills thus far. Donate here.

This fund will provide relief to survivors in the form of emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine in addition to longer-term recovery assistance to help residents recover and rebuild. All donations to this fund will exclusively support relief and recovery efforts from this storm. So far, they have raised $2.5 million of their $5 million goal. Donate here.

An international movement, The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church, The Salvation Army maximizes contributions by using 88.8 cents of every dollar donated to provide direct services to the less fortunate in our community. Donate here.

WHERE TO DONATE SUPPLIES:

Donate food and supplies by dropping off curbside at 535 Portwall St. Houston, TX 77029 through September 9 (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday - Friday & 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Saturday/Sunday). The most needed items include: any canned food with pull tops, protein in pouches or pull-up canned contained (tuna, chilli chicken, etc), snacks (granola, breakfast bars, peanut butter), toiletries, paper goods, diapers, cleaning supplies (mops, brooms, wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray).

Diapers and other items will be distributed to shelters in the affected areas over the course the next several weeks. Donations will continue to go towards post-recovery efforts to families that have been displaced long-term. They are asking for diapers and wipes, which can be dropped off in person or mailed to: The Texas Diaper Bank, 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, San Antonio, Texas 78238

WHERE TO VOLUNTEER:

The Houston Food Bank has a history of providing disaster relief, they will provide food and supplies in the short term and for many months to come to residents in southeast Texas who will struggle to rebuild their lives. Register to volunteer here. Volunteer shifts apply, open daily (including Sunday and Labor Day). Morning: Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon, Afternoon: Monday-Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., Evening: Monday-Friday, 6 to 9 p.m.