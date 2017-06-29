Where To Eat Healthy In Argentina When You Don't Want Dieta De La Carne

Argentina has always been famous for beef. The annual rainfall and temperate climate produce high-quality pastures in the humid Pampa. Grass-fed beef, healthier than feedlot raised cattle, contains more omega three fatty acids and don't raise human cholesterol levels as much. While the availability of grass-fed beef is decreasing due to economics and years of repressive government, grass-fed meat is still the most widespread in Argentina.

That might be newsworthy for cereal producers, but it's not a desirable shift for the gourmands of Buenos Aires. "It's politicians, not epicurean," says Javier Urondo, chef, and proprietor of Urondo Bar and Restaurant in the Parque Chacabuco barrio.

Urondo would rather purchase grass-fed beef but states it's improbable since the industry doesn't recognize beef by the cultivation method. "There's no way of determining," the amiable 54-year-old said over lunch at Bar Seis in the Palermo Soho barrio. "Even my butcher can't discover which."

Not everyone that comes to Argentina is coming for the ‘beef-experience' though. Each year the number of vegan and vegetarian tourists grows.

Cattle ranching is one of the top-three environmental predicaments globally. According to the UN's Food and Ag Organization, cattle ranching creates 19% of greenhouse gas emissions.

The average steak is organic in Argentina. However, organic farming is not recognized by the government and producers pay for certification.

The differences between natural, live and organic aren't always clear in Argentina, restaurants, markets, and shops use the terms as they try to educate the pizza-and-empanada brigade.

A fold-out map is available in Buenos Aires from health food stores, Reiki teachers, and veggie cafes. Besides showing the location of vegetarian restaurants, the map is also a guide to 20-plus organic food delivery companies.

Kensho

Kensho is one of the few organic restaurants in the capital. Chef Maximo Cabrera prepares vegetarian, vegan and macrobiotic foods as well as teaching cooking classes in Kensho's kitchen. Cabrera serves raw foods, and even the almonds in the quinoa risotto have been activated. For a sense of humor, try the James Brownie for dessert. Map

Shopping

Casa China in Chinatown is one of the busiest shops. Casa China stocks organic beauty products as well as fresh fruit and vegetables in addition to sushi rolls which are ready-to-slice. Lychee juice and tiger balm are available as well. Map

Bohemian Shopping

For a little more bohemian in organic shopping, Chacarita's El Galpon is an indoor market next to the unused railway line. The shop, open Wednesdays and Saturdays highlights, milk produced at 3 am the morning you buy it, organic meat and eggs ass well as herbs and wine. Map

Tea Connection

With several locations in Buenos Aires, Tea Connection offers up loose teas which are organic as well as the cakes and bread which is prepared on site.

Another favorite for an afternoon snack is La Casa de Ohsawa which offers organic tea and cakes as well. The staff runs the gamut from older women to dreadlocked young guys. Map

Take It With You

Opened in 2010 by Carlos Dobler, El Lunes Empiezo Dietetica y Deli is situated in leafy Belgrano barrio. The boutique shop caters to 16 embassies and thousands of workers who fill Belgrano on weekdays. The deli has two sidewalk tables, but most food is sold “to-go”. As well as prepared salads and vegetable-based meals, El Lunes specializes in gluten, sugar, and salt-free organic and natural foods. Several coolers contain a broad range of organic drinks, juices and herbal remedies including a variety of teas and tinctures. Map

It's All Good With Ice Cream

Whether you are a stickler who prefers plain vanilla ice cream, a tourist who desires to try dulce de leche anything in Argentina, or an adventuresome foodie who will blend maracuya with sea salted caramel in their cone, you won't go wrong with helado. Whether it's the cream, the milk from the localized cows, or just some mysterious magic mix they scatter in the water, the dairy in Argentina is heavenly, and the ice cream is surely the cherry on top.