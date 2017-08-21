Where to Find Inspiration to Take That First Step!

Ah, so sad! Today is the final day of my vacation. With the eclipse relegating us inside for a few hours this afternoon, as well as the cleaning, packing and traveling that needs to be done in order for us to get home, it’s not much of a vacation day at all :-( This trip was very cathartic for me. It’s brought me clarity on my direction, and was much-needed to help me recharge my batteries.

Now then, this morning I woke up to a group text started by one of my brothers. It’s between the three of us, and it was about how someone close to us needs to lose weight and improve their health ASAP. We started out trying to figure out how to best motivate this individual, but after my first cup of coffee and having a chance to wake up, I realized something: WE can’t force him/her to take that first step!

No matter how hard we push him/her, how many facts we point out about how he/she’s putting him/herself at risk, and how much we emphasize how important it is to us for him/her to get and stay healthy, that’s all white noise to him/her if he/she has absolutely no ambition to change at this point in time…

This is a trend I’ve noticed since I began working as a personal trainer nearly 10 years ago. A lot of people seem to think that if they merely invest in a nutritionist, a fitness program or a trainer, they’ll be well on their way to getting to their desired result. Assuming that the fitpro they hired even knows what they’re doing (sadly, many do not!), that’s not even half the battle!

He/she is going to recommend you make some changes beyond the scope of when you meet with him/her. Changes in groceries, meals, snacks and even daily exercises for you to do in order to improve your health, and to expedite the process of you reaching your goals. It’s a lifestyle change, and a lot of it is done outside of either the gym or the practitioner’s office.

In these instances, many folks will quit a few months in because they don’t see the results that they want. They expected that by merely throwing some money at their problems, and that by spending just a few hours of their time each week, they should have been able to reach their goals with brevity, and without any further change.

Sadly, this is the world we live in. With an Internet connection, EVERYTHING is at our fingertips. We can have groceries and meals delivered, as well as just about anything you can possibly imagine with a few clicks of a mouse or a couple taps of a finger.

Minimal effort -> Maximum return.

Sadly, when it comes to anything in life worth having, this equation doesn’t really work. Working out a few days a week without making any other changes is NOT going to improve your health all that much. If you were a couch potato 24/7, you may see some changes early on, but after a month or two, that’ll be about it — Particularly if you’re still eating bonbons and drinking soda!

My BEST clients have been those who have been through a personal hell, and were ready and willing to do whatever it took to reach their goals. People who had a failed gastric bypass, or were being fat-shamed by their spouse, or who felt so lost they questioned if their life was even worth living…

Sounds extreme, sounds excessive, but these are the folks who were willing to do whatever it took to reach better health, better fitness, and a better body!

If you’re expecting the next fad diet or popular supplement to get you to your goal, then that’s a fool’s dream! The same holds true with blindly throwing your money at another random fitness DVD, gym membership or nutritionist…

ALL of those things may help you (outside of the fad diet or supplement), but if YOU aren’t onboard with doing whatever it takes, then you can save yourself the time, the energy and the frustration right now, and try to achieve some mental clarity on whether this is truly important to you or not.

I’ll leave you with one parting thought: Please, do NOT wait until it’s too late! Thanks to advances in medicinal practice today, doctors are often able to see a negative trend forming, and can warn you far enough in advance to change your lifestyle, or else!! Sadly, most people don’t give a damn about the health consequences until they’ve had a heart attack, have developed some form of cancer, or have acquired Type-2 Diabetes, and then are further behind the 8-ball than they would have been had they started just a month or two earlier.

Don’t be one of those people! If you know you need to make a change, then push yourself to take that first step, and go all in with what comes next!! I know the first step is always the hardest from personal experience (I’ve lost 100 lbs, remember?), but if you can just muster the courage to make that move, you’ll be very happy you did :-)

