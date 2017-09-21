HUFFPOST FINDS
09/21/2017 04:39 pm ET

11 Brands To Shop For Fall Clothing

Cuddle up with these cozy brands.

By Amanda Pena

We’ve already covered the ultimate moisturizer for dry skin in the coming colder months, but what about the best clothing brands that’ll supply what you need for those blustery days ahead?

Now that you’re looking forward to all things pumpkin spice, leather jackets, and fun fall trends like couch florals, it’s time to stock up on comfy knit basics that’ll last all season long.

Below, check out 11 of our favorite cozy brands to shop for fall clothing, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Everlane
    Everlane
    Everlane is known for not compromising its style when it comes to comfort and durability. Their minimalist style allows you to mix and match easily, making it perfect for you to stock up on their knitwear during those colder months. Shop them here.
  • 2 Hush
    Hush
    We've fallen in love with this brand's effortless yet chic look. And they have an endless amount of cozy items, like sweater dresses, warm scarves, long cardigans, and more. Shop them here.
  • 3 Knitwear Factory
    Etsy
    This popular Etsy shop solely focuses on items that bring you comfort like turtlenecks, fleecewear, ponchos and more. Shop them here.
  • 4 Uniqlo
    Uniqlo
    You already know the awesomeness that is Uniqlo. Get all of your fall and winter basics here for rather inexpensive prices. Shop them here.
  • 5 Barefoot Dreams
    Nordstrom
    The name speaks for itself. Every item is made for ridiculous warmth and comfort in the most beautiful neutral colors. Shop them here.
  • 6 ModCloth
    Modcloth
    We love all of the unique finds on ModCloth that you're sure to find nowhere else. From leather jackets, swing jackets, capes, and more, ModCloth is one of our favorite go-tos for fall and winter. Shop them here.
  • 7 Urban Outfitters
    Urban Outfitters
    If you're looking for funky, knit designs, head over to Urban for some eclectic sweaters and throw overs. Shop them here.
  • 8 L.L. Bean
    LL Bean
    If you're looking for some classic looks during fall and winter, stick with L.L. Bean for flannel, cashmere, rain boots and more. Shop them here
  • 9 BP.
    Nordstrom
    BP. has seriously evolved into one of Nordstrom's staple brands, offering its consumers inexpensive yet stylish modern pieces. From $19 scarves to $40 sweaters, there's something comfy for everyone's budget. Shop them here.
  • 10 Anthropologie
    Anthropologie
    Just look at this vest. It screams winter wonderland. Anthropologie remains top of mind when it comes to the cooler months as they're constantly giving us so many cozy styles to work with, from dusters, to vests, to knitted sweaters and more. Shop them here.
  • 11 Gap
    Gap
    Gap knows how to keep up with the trends without compromising their classic style. They also constantly have sales for you to never complain about never having anything to wear come winter. Shop them here.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Suggest a correction
Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Fashion Shoppable
11 Brands To Shop For Fall Clothing

CONVERSATIONS