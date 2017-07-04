Where to watch and stream the best fireworks shows tonight from D.C., New York and Boston

Happy 4th of July and there have plenty of fireworks so far today it is going to be a big day, into the night. As you might expect there will be the normal 4th of July fireworks to see on TV as well as on streaming video.

PBS nationally will have the national fireworks from the mall in Washington, D.C. A Capitol Fourth starts at 8 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, and our troops watching around the world.

Clearly, you can see all of the action on your local PBS station and streamed live - HERE

John Stamos will serve as the show host on PBS and he will be joined by a all star cast.

Kellie Pickler, Grammy-nominated gospel legend Yolanda Adams and Broadway star and two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (BANDSTAND). Pickler, the AMERICAN IDOL alum, DANCING WITH THE STARS champion, and star of the hit TV show I LOVE KELLIE PICKLER will perform "This Land is Your Land" and "Small Town Girl" from her Gold-certified debut album. Adams, one of gospel's seminal voices, will perform "Battle Hymn of the Republic" with Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music. Osnes will be featured in a patriotic medley and will also perform alongside the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" and members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial Flags during the fireworks finale.

Also performing will be soul men Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi of The Blues Brothers; iconic multi-platinum selling music legends The Beach Boys, with special guests Stamos (drums) and Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath (vocals); legendary Motown stars The Four Tops; country music star and Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry Trace Adkins; THE VOICE Season 12 winner Chris Blue; and multi-talented actress and singer Sofia Carson (DESCENDENTS 2); with the National Symphony Orchestra

Live from New York it will be the Macy’s 4th of July Celebration on NBC at 8 p.m. and it can be streamed on NBC app. There will be an encore of the show airing at 10 p.m. for those who miss it or if you want to see them again, or maybe you want to see both the PBS and Macy’s fireworks in the same night.

NBC will feature a trio of hosts Kristine Leahy, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Matt Iseman will handle the duties.

Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Hailee Steinfeld, Charlie Puth, Jennifer Lopez and Sheryl Crow will be lending their talents to the NBC broadcast.

Bloomberg TV will be in Boston for the always entertaining Boston Pop’s 4th of July. Most cable companies offer the network but if you can’t find it then stream it using the Bloomberg TV app or at Bloomberg.com