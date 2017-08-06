Where Would Go? Successfully Crowdfund Your Vacation

Travel funding can take you anywhere in the world.

If money wasn't a problem, where would you go?

Tahiti to live out the fantasies of the men stranded on The Bounty?

Bora Bora?

Paris?

Buenos Aires?

Where would you go if you could spend $10,000 each year on a dream trip? What if the money came from somewhere else? Not your job. Not your savings.

To learn first hand about Travel Funding and how it works, I’ll be doing a series of articles on this topic which is growing. Join Ale and me as we experiment in 'travelfunding'. Our profile is here on FundMyTravel. We are keeping a running diary of this adventure here on Medium. Join us!

Twenty-somethings are traveling the world with just a backpack as they take their ‘gap year.' Senior citizens are cruising and enjoying adventure travel without dipping into their retirement nest egg. How do they do it? Can anyone do it?

Yes.

Can You Really Crowdfund Your Next Getaway?

Over the past several years a different model of crowdfunding has popped up: crowdfunding travel. The strange thing? It actually works — sometimes. There are currently more than a few sites dedicated to travel funding campaigns, and even GoFundMe has a section focused on travel.

Not all are greedy and selfish. Some campaigns are for family members attempting to get a sick loved one to another nation. Others are last wishes for someone hoping to see their dream destination before losing their fight with cancer. Some are for charity. Many are just the ‘average Joe' who believes he deserves a week-long stay at a 5-star hotel. Sorry, Joe.

Backlash

While many of the vacation-type campaigns have worked, they often come with backlash from the internet. Reddit has a Don't Fund Me subreddit where people share the latest request for vacations, and fellow Redditors tear it apart. Several times a crowdfunding travel campaign has disappeared early after getting a brutal beating on Reddit.

Successful

What about those that are successful? What makes them unique?

Sometimes it's just luck. Often it comes down to having a bunch of friends and family willing to help. Usually, the successful travel campaigns are those who offer to give something back.

How Dare She

One of the prime examples of giving back is from travel blogger, Jessica Elliott. Several years ago Jessica successfully crowdfunded her goal of hitting every nation on the planet as a single woman. That goal by itself was empowering, but in exchange for monetary donations, Jessica asked her followers to challenge her to try various things around the world. She shoots, photographs and writes about her adventures and gives her supporters the chance to be a part of her trek.

Should You Tr?

If you have a clear goal — and something to offer — go for it. If it's just a vacation you want, it may not work. No one cares that you are stressed, in debt or just broke up with the one you thought to be a soul mate. That's life. It happens. It happens to everyone. The best thing you could do is pick yourself up, stop buying $6 coffee and start looking for cheap flights.

Travel Funding in Reverse

A group of people traveled the world seeking a place to establish what they call "the world's first crowdsourced hostel." Their goal was to open in Leipzig in March 2016.

"Podstel" is a shoestring hostel which had its beginnings on a dusty road in Outback Australia. After the ‘ah-ha' moment, they visited more than three-hundred hostels where they took the best ideas and canned the rest.

The guys learned that an array of ingredients should be in place before travel funding begins.

Although learning by guys setting up a hostel, the tips work well for those seeking to crowdfund their voyage.

A Good Story

Without a convincing story, it will be difficult to get people other than relatives and close friends to support your campaign. The story must appeal to their emotions or something they'd like to be able to do. Projects with a social component are apt to do best. In Leipzig, there is a healthy sense of community, and that helped the hostel campaign soar.

Community Feedback

Often, one catch about crowdfunding is that if the financial goal isn't reached, all the money goes back to the donors. It's important to get people involved and support the project as soon as possible. The Podstel guys have been smart in traveling around to look for an ideal place for their hostel, and they gathered supporters as they traveled. Now, they have a long list of ways people can help.

Online Engagement

Crowdfunding tends to happen online. It's vital to establish an online presence early to keep folks engaged. It can be useful to set up a blog where constant updates can be posted and don't neglect to add photos and videos to further grasp possible supporters.

The Right Platform

Podstel chose Indiegogo which is a major ‘classic crowdfunding platform." There are others — many others. VisionBakery, Startnext, Kickstarter, Ulule, GoFundMe and so on. To find shareholders — crowd investing — platforms like Seedmatch, Companisto and Innovestment exist. Lendio is a crowdlending site which should be reviewed as you make plans.

Vaccinations?

They're on you. Visit TravelVax for an up-to-date listing of vaccines need for your destination.

Dr. Marina Gafanovich, a New York physician specializing in travel medicine say, "Travel funding is rising in popularity. Unfortunately, not everyone who travels makes sure to get their vaccinations updated for the particular region they plan to visit."

Check with Dr. Gafanovich or your family doctor to find out the ins-and-outs of vaccinations for the country you plan to visit. Being confined to a hotel room in Bali is no fun and not a good use of your donors' dollars.

Finance the Dream

Have an idea you want to be financed? But a little time, creativity and business sense together then blend in networking, and social media skills and crowdfunding may be a match for you.

Just be sure to make your dream, the goals and motivation sound special enough.

Jerry Nelson is an American freelance travel writer now living the expat life in Argentina. At last count, Jerry has traveled to — and worked in — 155 countries. Never far from his coffee and Marlboros, he is always interested in discussing future writing assignments. Email him today and join the million or so who follow him on Twitter. Your dreams live in his work.