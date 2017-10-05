Which Bar Stool is the Best Match for Your Kitchen Style?

By Charmean Neithart, Houzz

With the popularity of lingering in the kitchen, it’s time to step up our game with bar and counter stool styles. Kitchen island seating is definitely a place where you can bend the rules a bit — no style is out of bounds. Comfort is a must, but comfort can be different for everyone.

Standard seat heights are 24 inches for counter stools and 30 inches for bar stools. Swivels, footrests and backless options are all welcome to the party. And yes, do the leather! Food and beverage spills don’t stand a chance of sticking to leather.

Here are the latest styles. Go ahead, have a seat and linger awhile. Which is your favorite?

Willey Design LLC Original photo on Houzz

Bar stools present the perfect opportunity for some personality. These Calvin stools by Arteriors add a contemporary twist to this otherwise traditional kitchen. Notice how the black of the pendants balances the black and white of the bar stools.

Lucy Interior Design Original photo on Houzz

This style is by influential designer Harry Bertoia. Designed in the early ‘50s for Knoll, it was the first of its kind with sculpted steel rods. This modern, textured choice is wonderful for this light-filled kitchen.

Andre Rothblatt Architecture Original photo on Houzz

Another iconic design, by Norman Cherner, this bar stool works in modern and transitional spaces. The swanky back is surprisingly comfortable.

Llyod Architects Original photo on Houzz

Pick a color — any color, really. Bar stools and counter stools offer a great way to launch a color palette. Lime-green leather stools from Crate & Barrel kick this neutral kitchen up a notch.

The House of Mink Original photo on Houzz

The perfect vintage treasure may be hard to find, but it is worth the effort. These vintage stools are perfect in this midcentury space. Check antiques stores, flea markets and eBay for great vintage finds.

Brandon Barre Architectural Interior Photographer Original photo on Houzz