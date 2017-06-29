Which Lube Is Best For Gay Sex?

Not all lubes are created equal. And different situations require different lube.
Earlier in the year, I launched a series called #HomoSayWhat wherein we tackle taboo topics about the hush-hush of gay sex. First, we tackled the proper technique for anal douching. This month, it’s all about lube.
For purposes of this video, we explore the best lube options for anal sex, oral sex, sex toys, masturbation... and rubbing all over a hot model’s body. It’s all in a day’s work.
Check out the video and be sure to enter to win a lifetime supply of lube!
