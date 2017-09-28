Which Person Will You Be?

”There are two types of people in life . . . those who say ‘gee I’m glad I did it’ . . . and
others that say ’darn I wish I would’ve.’ Decide NOW which one you will be.”
- Paul Gravette
Creating a vision board is one of the most important steps you can take toward living an
extraordinary life. It’s no secret that if you drive passionately towards something that
you really care about, you won’t need to be pushed . . . the vision will pull you! That’s
why I believe it’s so important to start with a vision board before doing anything else!!
What you’ll need:
First, you’ll need the physical board. Any board will work: corkboards and poster boards
are great for all you first-time vision board creators! For the more advanced, cork pin
boards are fun as well! Tools you need include: scissors, tape, pins, and/or a glue-stick.
Now that we’ve got our supplies, it’s time to get to work! You can deck out your vision
board with markers, stickers or anything else you can think of!!! Magazines are great to
cut pictures and quotes. Most importantly, use pictures you want to look at every day to
keep you motivated. Some of the most popular are photos, quotes, sayings, images of
places you want to go, reminders of events, places, or people, postcards from friends . .
. just about anything that will motivate you.
Take your time putting your board together. You can even make a party out of it by
inviting your friends and family over to participate or create their own boards. Hosting a
vision board party every year will help you stay focused on your goals.
How to do it:
Set the mood: turn off the TV and put on some relaxing music on. Light a candle and
clear your space and your mind!!!
When it comes to actually putting images on your board, get creative! Leaving space in
between each item will help keep the board and your mind clear. However, if you love
the feeling of tightness and want everything to overlap that works too! Personalize as
much as possible! Next, lay everything out before you start gluing and pinning so you
can get an idea of where you want everything!
A customized vision board is the first step to achieving your dreams that much faster! It
worked for me, so I know it will work for you too!!
