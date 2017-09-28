Which Person Will You Be?

”There are two types of people in life . . . those who say ‘gee I’m glad I did it’ . . . and

others that say ’darn I wish I would’ve.’ Decide NOW which one you will be.”

- Paul Gravette

Creating a vision board is one of the most important steps you can take toward living an

extraordinary life. It’s no secret that if you drive passionately towards something that

you really care about, you won’t need to be pushed . . . the vision will pull you! That’s

why I believe it’s so important to start with a vision board before doing anything else!!

What you’ll need:

First, you’ll need the physical board. Any board will work: corkboards and poster boards

are great for all you first-time vision board creators! For the more advanced, cork pin

boards are fun as well! Tools you need include: scissors, tape, pins, and/or a glue-stick.

Now that we’ve got our supplies, it’s time to get to work! You can deck out your vision

board with markers, stickers or anything else you can think of!!! Magazines are great to

cut pictures and quotes. Most importantly, use pictures you want to look at every day to

keep you motivated. Some of the most popular are photos, quotes, sayings, images of

places you want to go, reminders of events, places, or people, postcards from friends . .

. just about anything that will motivate you.

Take your time putting your board together. You can even make a party out of it by

inviting your friends and family over to participate or create their own boards. Hosting a

vision board party every year will help you stay focused on your goals.

How to do it:

Set the mood: turn off the TV and put on some relaxing music on. Light a candle and

clear your space and your mind!!!

When it comes to actually putting images on your board, get creative! Leaving space in

between each item will help keep the board and your mind clear. However, if you love

the feeling of tightness and want everything to overlap that works too! Personalize as

much as possible! Next, lay everything out before you start gluing and pinning so you

can get an idea of where you want everything!

A customized vision board is the first step to achieving your dreams that much faster! It