Which states will break spending records this cycle?

by Andrew Mayersohn

This month’s special Senate election in Alabama has already been the target of more outside spending than any congressional race in the state’s history. By the time the final FEC reports are filed, it will likely be the state’s record-holder in candidate spending, too.

In 2016, nine states saw their most expensive congressional election ever. With no presidential election to distract donors from down-ballot races, which states can look forward to record-setting races in 2018?

Let’s start with a safe prediction: Virtually every hotly contested Senate race in 2012 will be a major target again in 2018, particularly races with a Democratic incumbent in a red state. (With so few seats up for grabs, even a moderately competitive Senate election usually attracts more money than any House race). That means Missouri (Claire McCaskill), Indiana (Joe Donnelly), Montana (Jon Tester) and North Dakota (Heidi Heitkamp) will almost certainly see record spending. West Virginia, where Joe Manchin cruised to victories in 2010 and 2012, is a strong favorite to break its record of $21.1 million.Some other states that are still recovering from record-setting elections in 2014 or 2016 might have a tougher time breaking their own records. If 2018 turns out to be a good year for Democrats, races in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Wisconsin— all currently rated “Lean D” or “Likely D” by the Cook Political Report — may not attract as much spending as their 2016 counterparts. Massachusetts, Connecticutand even Virginia, all among the 10 most expensive Senate races of 2012, are unlikely to attract the same attention as six years ago.Michigan, also rated “Likely D”, could be different. The state had a top-tier Senate race in 2012, but incumbent Debbie Stabenow (D) eventually defeated Rep. Pete Hoekstra by 21 percentage points. Another Republican representative, Fred Upton, is reportedly considering challenging Stabenow. Upton was the 16th-richest House member in 2014, but he could face an even wealthier primary challenger in musician Robert Ritchie (Kid Rock).Nevada and Arizona are widely viewed as the Democrats’ only real chances to pick up Republican Senate seats in 2018. Jeff Flake’s race in Arizona — which could have a contested primary on both sides of the aisle — will likely beat the $47.8 million spent on his 2012 election. Nevada’s Dean Heller is widely viewed as the most vulnerable Republican incumbent, but his race will have a tougher time topping the $118.8 million spent on Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto’s open-seat victory last year.New Jersey is another state that hasn’t seen a top-dollar race in a long time due to its status as a reliably blue state. That could change this cycle if incumbent Sen. Robert Menendez’ corruption trial results in his removal from the Senate. If that happens, Republican Gov. Chris Christie would appoint a replacement and instantly make New Jersey the Democrats’ top Senate target.

Along with Idaho, Maine is only one of two states whose the most expensive election was for the House rather than the Senate (Bruce Poliquin’s victory in 2016). That’s because Maine’s popular Republican senators repeatedly turned back Democratic challenges with ease. When Olympia Snowe retired in 2012, Democrats coalesced around independent former Gov. Angus King, who won handily as Barack Obama carried the state for a second time. Now, however, King is running for re-election in a state that the most recent Democratic presidential candidate carried by 3 points rather than 15. Cook analysis shows the race leaning toward King; every Senate race that Cook viewed as “leaning” or “toss-up” in September 2015 ended up seeing at least $29 million in spending, which would easily beat the Maine record of $17.2 million.