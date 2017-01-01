While You Were Asleep New Year's Day Morning, Muslims Waged Jihad On Your Streets

New Year’s Eve is marked by celebrations world over. There is lots of partying involved, and consequently, a lot of work for sanitation workers before the New Year morning. In 2015, the Department of Sanitation in New York City estimated close to 50 tons of trash in Times Square alone.

For the last many years, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association in many countries has spent the New Years morning cleaning up the mess left behind from the night prior. Youth typically gather in their local mosques and community centers on New Year’s Eve for a sleep-over, rise early for the pre-dawn Tahajjud prayer to supplicate for peace, harmony and coexistence in the world and then proceed to clean their respective neighborhoods and cities.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, Germany

2017 was no different. Here is a snapshot of what transpired around the world, as shared by Muslims on social media.

My TL is full of #MuslimsCarryingBrooms



Ah yes.



It must be the #NewYearsDay cleanup.#MuslimsForHumanity — rafi (@morafi) January 1, 2017

Here at home in the United States, young Muslims went out to clean New York City just a few hours after midnight. An aide to the President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association USA, Mr. Salaam Bhatti, who is a full-time attorney and a stand-up comedian from the Queens borough, live streamed (click here) part of the clean-up. He later remarked: “We cleaned the streets of New York because we are proud Muslim New Yorkers who love our city. Throughout the year, with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, we plant trees, clean roads, feed the hungry, and organize blood drives so that we can better serve our nation and our neighbors. By cleaning the streets in the early hours of New Years Day, we set a standard for the rest of the year of how we will make it a meaningful year. No matter what, we will continue to sacrifice our time for the sake of our nation.”

#MuslimYouth cleaning NYC after new years party https://t.co/kvOLVfHBAP — Salaam Bhatti (@salawm) January 1, 2017

Earlier, the youth group had tweeted about their passion for service to “faith, country & nation.”

We love giving our life, wealth, time, & honor for the sake of our faith, country, & nation. #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/w4g7gYsKh0 — MuslimYouthUSA (@MuslimYouthUSA) November 29, 2016

Muslims in various cities in Germany also came out for a national #Neujahrsputz2017 (New Year Clean-up 2017) event. Within minutes, the hashtag was already trending across Germany. 21 year old Business informatics student Daud Nasir, whose parents immigrated to Germany 28 years ago, said he took part in the cause because Prophet Muhammad taught that cleaning the street was an act of charity. “I am just following the example of the Prophet. As an Ahmadi Muslim, I want the world to see that this is how we live Islam, which is a religion of human service.”

#Neujahrsputz2017 "new year cleaning 2017" trending in Germany. Islam is a religion of beauty, peace and love #AhmadiyyaJugend pic.twitter.com/K7vzcbRee5 — Daud Nasir (@daud95) January 1, 2017

Abdul Noor, a 24 year old refugee from Pakistan (where Ahmadi Muslims remain persecuted), is a graduate in journalism and international relations. Part of a youth group that cleaned around a Church in Bielefeld, Germany, he said: “This is what our Jihad is - serving the communities we live in.” Jihad, an often misunderstood word, literally means struggle. In its essence, it refers to the continuous struggle to improve oneself, and the community one lives in. Here is a short piece I wrote on this topic. In this age, Ahmadi Muslims also promote an intellectual #JihadOfThePen to counter false propaganda against the Islamic faith with reasoning and dialogue.

@KashifMD Early in the morning A Muslim group of people surrounded a church,

To Clean it.#Ahmadiyya #belingermany pic.twitter.com/GFuDqNVpvj — A. noor (@Speakreal__) January 1, 2017

Again as each year, Ahmadi Muslims will clean up the streets on the 1st January 2017 in Germany@AhmadiyyaDE #Ahmadiyya #Neujahrsputz2017 pic.twitter.com/h6NsslzqTv — Ahmadiyya Regensburg (@AhmadiyyaRgbg) December 29, 2016

Khudam all over Germany today participated in Cleaning the fireworks of last night in freezing weather #NeuJahrPutz2017 #AhmadiyyaJugend pic.twitter.com/MUsZUAHZwf — Nasir Ahmad (@nasir9002) January 1, 2017

Vadood, a 28 year old aspiring lawyer in London told me he was in Germany to visit his family. “I grew up in Germany, and this country gave me a lot. I have to give back something and that is all I am trying to do.”

While everyone is still asleep, #AhmadiyyaJugend (Ahmadi Muslim youth) is gathering to clean the streets on #Neujahrsputz2017 in Germany. pic.twitter.com/AZCp5d4cDJ — Vadood Nasir (@vnasir) January 1, 2017

28 year old Design Engineer, Abdul Mutaal, quoted Prophet Muhammad’s famous teaching on cleanliness. “The prophet said that cleanliness is half of a Muslim’s faith. So, we are only carrying out our faith on the streets. Nothing more,” he said.

Started new year with prayers for peace and prosperity of world. Cleaning of left overs of fireworks in Kirchheim (Teck) @KashifMD pic.twitter.com/b03VenbZGg — Abdul Mutaal (@mutaal) January 1, 2017

In Denmark, Muslim youth came out to clean parts of Copenhagen. Danish Television TV 2 covered this clean-up initiative. Here is a video clip.

Mr. Qasim Rashid, well-known writer, activist and National Spokesperson of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, applauded Danish youth for their service. Danish Muslims have often been targeted by the far right for their “lack of assimilation.”

Rather than getting wasted and trashing everything, these Muslims spend New Years Day cleaning up streets.



Why won't Muslims assimilate? https://t.co/HP1ED0ziEc — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) January 1, 2017

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK also launched a clean-up campaign in cities across the United Kingdom.

Mr. Adam Walker, well-known writer and Muslim youth leader, tweeted a series of pictures from various cities across the U.K where clean-up activities were underway.

Young Birmingham Muslims kick off 2017 by waking up at the crack of dawn to tidy around St John the Baptist Church #OneBritain #Starting2017 pic.twitter.com/0AXkGtSa4v — Adam Walker (@AdamWalkerGB) January 1, 2017

And in Morden / Merton... pic.twitter.com/y7OYQIelaj — Adam Walker (@AdamWalkerGB) January 1, 2017

You can see his whole thread of picture tweets here.

Bilal Ahmad, a young professional who also serves as the vice president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association in Rotherham, U.K., said cleaning the streets was the Muslim way to welcome the New Year. He further wrote: “Loving one’s country of residence is part of the Muslim faith. New Year Day is a day when we see lots of festive waste on roads after New Years Eve. So we decided the best way to love the country at this time would be to do litter picking.” He was referring to the famous teaching my Prophet Muhammad on loyalty to one’s country of residence.

Happy New Year. When most ppl were sleeping early in the morning, we are cleaning Sheffield streets. That's our way 2 welcome new year. pic.twitter.com/oc5eDqS85l — Bilal Ahmad (@bilalahmadk) January 1, 2017

@Johnny_Bravo65 @danmiller79 Here are the 2016 UK stats for this Muslim youth group alone. Actions speak louder than words, mate. pic.twitter.com/mv8F3j53PZ — Adam Walker (@AdamWalkerGB) January 1, 2017

On New Year's Day @UKMuslimYouth are doing a big street clean in #Cardiff city centre. Look out for our report! — Anti-Racism Cardiff (@AntiRacismCdf) December 31, 2016

And while the boys and young men cleaned the cities, women visited homeless shelters to provide food and clothing.

#Ahmadi Muslim women and girls visited ‘#Slough Homeless Our Concern’ based at Serena Hall earlier today with supplies and #goodwill! pic.twitter.com/EQsaF2Tl3U — Lajna Ima'illah UK (@LajnaUK) December 31, 2016

Lajna & Nasirat Slough visited Salt Hill Care Centre this morning with gifts and greeting cards. pic.twitter.com/HD4R9KiQeT — Lajna Ima'illah UK (@LajnaUK) December 29, 2016

Similar activities were underway in the streets of Zurich in Switzerland.

... and in New Zealand

After spending the night in prayer we are heading to parks & beaches for the #NewYearsDay Clean Up. Wishing every1 a fruitful #NewYear2017 ! pic.twitter.com/VeZ2fEPECr — NZ Muslim Youth (@NZMuslimYouth) December 31, 2016

.. and Belgium

And across cities in Belgium... pic.twitter.com/SV0irRztpj — Adam Walker (@AdamWalkerGB) January 1, 2017

In Australia, clean-up activities could not be organized on a large scale because of specific city rules and regulations. But members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Australia still went out in smaller groups (where permissible) to tidy the place early morning on New Years Day.

And across cities in Australia... pic.twitter.com/ecWm2uQBNg — Adam Walker (@AdamWalkerGB) January 1, 2017

Muslim youth in the Netherlands also had similar New Year plans.

And across he Netherlands... pic.twitter.com/mi8MIUCR5B — Adam Walker (@AdamWalkerGB) January 1, 2017

Examples of coverage in Dutch media here, here and here.

In Sweden, young Muslims did more than just street cleaning. They also celebrated New Year Day by distributing food and clothes to the poor and needy in their neighborhoods. Imam Agha Shahid Khan from Goteborg shared these pictures.

Ahmadiyya Muslim youth are busy cleaning streets of Sweden in different cities to show love to their country. #svpol #stoppakrisen pic.twitter.com/ivbzGvhnpD — Agha Yahya Khan (@Aghayahyakhan) January 1, 2017

Today again a team of Ahmadiyya Muslim youth distributing warm clothes and food to needy people in Gothenburg Sweden #svpol pic.twitter.com/fKRhpMRXNr — Agha Yahya Khan (@Aghayahyakhan) December 18, 2016

Canada: Shaikh Mazhar Ahmad from Hamilton reported that a group of almost a 100 Muslims from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Canada’s Hamilton Chapter went out in cold weather to clean the city downtown. He shared this picture on his personal Facebook page.

Shaikh Mazhar Ahmad

Young Muslims in Saskatoon visited senior living facilities in the region with flowers and gift packets.

@AMJSaskatoon Starting 2017 year by visiting Elders and giving them flowers 🌺 as a new year gift. The response was overwhelming. #yxe pic.twitter.com/gFBdFfbKNc — RASHID AHMED (@AhmedsRash) January 1, 2017

Humanity First International, a charity founded by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community over 20 years ago, led clean-up activities in Indonesia. Mr. Kandali Achmad, the National Director of Humanity First Indonesia shared pictures on his Facebook page.

Indonesian Ahmadi Muslims were cleaning up the Tangerang City square following the New Year's celebration. @KashifMD pic.twitter.com/mXsOrlf5hC — afdal badarudin (@indonesia_afdal) January 1, 2017

Norway’s TV 2 (Nyhetskanalen) covered the clean-up by local Norwegian Muslims. Here is a short clip shared on the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Norway’s Facebook page.

Young Muslims from Singapore also spent a good part of their New Year morning cleaning local streets.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Singapore also conducted a street clean-up activity on New Year's Day Morning. pic.twitter.com/ietljoZkzG — Kashif N Chaudhry (@KashifMD) January 1, 2017

Muslim youth in the United Arab Emirates marked New Years Day by cleaning up the area in front of Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world, before proceeding to donate blood at local blood donation centers. Humanity First Dubai helped organize this event.

Humanity First Dubai

Humanity First Dubai

The media often depicts Muslims in a negative light. One case of a lunatic carrying out an act of violence, and there are special coverages on media platforms around the world with pundits and “Islam experts” pointing fingers at a whole faith community. But this right here is what Muslims really do every day in their communities. And it wouldn’t surprise me if you do not hear about this on mainstream media.

If we care about fighting unjust stereotypes, we must also share these stories with the world. We must all appreciate the fact that while many were asleep, hundreds of young Muslim doctors, engineers, lawyers, businessmen, politicians, cab drivers, students, etc came together to make sure the rest of us have a very good morning and to wish us a Happy New Year.

The Huffington Post is documenting the rising wave of anti-Muslim bigotry and violence in America. Take a stand against hate.