Whisk(e)y Goes To The Movies: GlenDronach & Old Forester Bottle Special Editions For New Kingsman Film

It’s always fun to take a flask to the movies and sneak a nip or several of the hard stuff in lieu of (or poured into) those blue raspberry slushies. And with Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the must-see movie of the fall, you’ve got even more reason to do so, thanks to Scottish distillery GlenDronach and Kentucky’s Old Forester, each of whom has made limited edition whiskies (also known as whiskeys; spelling depends on where the dram comes from and how anal you are about it) to tie in with the film.

Not that you’d necessarily want to quaff GlenDronach’s Kingsman Edition 1991 out of anything other than your finest glassware, but hey, it’s your $900 (suggested retail price). So why, of all the high-profile single malts out there, was this relatively under-the-radar brand chosen for such a singular honor? Apparently it’s a favorite of Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn; he chose a 1991 vintage to represent the film because it’s the birth year of Kingsman agent Galahad, aka Eggsy. The fact that GlenDronach was recently acquired by Brown-Forman (they also own a little brand called Jack Daniel’s) couldn’t have hurt either.

GlenDronach’s Kingsman single malt — a big-budget whisky for a big-budget movie.

If you’ve never tried a GlenDronach before, this is a pricey entry point, to say the least, but there’s no denying it’s a hell of a whisky. Matured in sherry casks and bottled at 48.2% ABV, it’s rich and luscious, coating the mouth with dry raisin and tangy citrus notes with undercurrents of bitter dark chocolate, and a finish that seemingly lingers for the length of the movie. If you’re a fan of sherried malts, this is one worth breaking the bank for. And if you’re a Kingsman fan, the limited edition comes in a gorgeous box that includes an exclusive charm related to the film. A great whisky and a cool piece of film memorabilia.

Old Forester’s Statesman Bourbon. A bourbon fit for a... statesman, right?