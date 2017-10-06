White House Butchers Birth Control Access

On Friday President Trump announced the immediate end to protections that required employers to provide insurance for contraceptives. The move came exactly one week after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned under heavy scrutiny for using tax-payer money to charter unnecessary flights.

Still resettling under a new interim leader, HHS announced two new interim rules that broaden exemptions, allowing employers to object to contraceptive coverage on moral and religious grounds. The department said the rules will protect “the conscience rights of all Americans.” A 163 page explanation cites a Gallup study called “Most Americans Still Believe in God.” The order does not allow employers to opt out of paying for Viagra, a medication commonly used for erectile dysfunction. It does allow employers to refuse to pay for provider consultations related to birth control, as well as deny coverage for actual contraceptives.

The announcement caused a firestorm among healthcare and reproductive rights advocates who have already spent months combating dangerous healthcare legislation.

“Millions of women rely on access to no-copay and no-deductible birth control through their employers, and for students through their universities,” President of the Feminist Majority Foundation Ellie Smeal said in a statement released by the organization. “Broadening the exemption allows any employer or insurance company with a “moral” objection to opt out of coverage, sending a clear message to women in America: your body doesn’t belong to you.”

As the White House struggles to retain staff and to adequately address the most pressing issues in the country, including mass shootings and extreme devastation in Puerto Rico, sustained attacks on women’s healthcare reveal the vigor of the GOP’s anti-woman, anti-equality agenda.

“While the Trump administration is working to deny women access to birth control, the Republican-controlled Congress refuses to re-authorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program, is voting to criminalize post-20 week abortion care and wants to eliminate the mandate that insurance companies cover maternity care,” Smeal said. “The GOP might insist they’re not waging a War on Women, but the facts prove otherwise.”

Both the Americans United for Separation of Church and State as well as the American Civil Liberties Union have promised to sue as a result of the new birth control rules. By Friday afternoon, physicians were also issuing statements opposing the decision.

“Millions of women have gained access to birth control through the Affordable Care Act, and all of them have been put at risk of losing this vital piece of their health care,” said Anne Davis, consulting medical director for Physicians for Reproductive Health, in a press release. “As a doctor, I am deeply concerned about the impact of these continued attacks on access to care for my patients and for the health of our nation. We have to do better.”

Before his resignation, HHS Secretary Tom Price infamously suggested that “not one” woman struggles to afford birth control. The irony is not lost on reproductive rights activists, who called the reasoning behind the new rules “basic slut shaming.”

In addition to the offensive notion that women need employers to regulate their bodies, it makes no sense to impede access to contraceptives. According to the Guttmacher Institute, over 9 million women use birth control pills alone, not including other forms of contraception. It is also a well-cited fact that maternal mortality rates have increased in the United States, especially in states like Texas where reproductive healthcare is heavily restricted and numerous abortion clinics have closed as a result of frivolous legislation.

Focusing on cutting off contraceptives while ignoring issues like maternal mortality, inadequate children’s healthcare and unproductive disaster relief is unusually cruel and yet somehow expected from an increasingly irresponsible leadership.