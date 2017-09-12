Hope Hicks Named White House Communications Director

Hope Hicks, who has served as interim White House communications director since Anthony Scaramucci was abruptly ousted from the position in July, will remain in the job on a permanent basis, CNN, NBC and Bloomberg report. Hicks is the third person to hold the post since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

The appointment follows repeated shake-ups to the communications office and White House staff. In July, former Wall Street financier and frequent cable news guest Scaramucci was appointed to replace Mike Dubke, who resigned in May. Dubke, who was on the job for just three months, said his reasons for leaving were “personal.”

Scaramucci’s appointment immediately led to the departure of another high-profile staffer, press secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer reportedly vehemently opposed Scaramucci’s hiring, voicing concern that he would cause further uncertainty in a White House already rife with chaos.

Scaramucci immediately set out to crack down on administration officials leaking to the press, vowing to fire “everybody” in the communications shop if unauthorized disclosures didn’t stop. Shortly after that pronouncement, he told Politico he planned to fire assistant press secretary Michael Short, who quit before Scaramucci could make good on the threat.