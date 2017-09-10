White House Social Media Director Busted For Tweeting Fake News

White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. tweeted a video on Sunday he initially claimed showed a flooded Miami International Airport during Hurricane Irma.

In fact, the video didn’t feature Miami’s airport nor was it taken during Hurricane Irma.

The tweet has since been deleted, but Scavino wrote that he was “Sharing #HurricaneIrma on social media with President @realDonaldTrump and @VP Pence hourly. Here is Miami International Airport. Stay safe!!”

Several users on social media said it appeared to be a clip of Mexico City’s airport during an earlier storm. Miami International Airport took to its own Twitter account to set the record straight:

This video is not from Miami International Airport. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 10, 2017

Scavino, who routinely blasts news organizations such as CNN and The New York Times for what he calls “fake news,” deleted the tweet but did not apologize for his mistake. Instead, he blamed his error on the fact that he was receiving hundreds of videos.

Thank you. It was among 100s of videos/pics I am receiving re: Irma from public. In trying to notify all, I shared - have deleted. Be safe! — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) September 10, 2017

The airport thanked Scavino for deleting the tweet. The public, however, was less forgiving:

