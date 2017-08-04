White House Forced to Admit to Multiple Trump Lies

The President of the United States of America is a pathological liar.

The White House was forced to essentially admit that at least three of Trump’s recent statements were lies:

I consulted with generals before issues transgender military ban on Twitter. A boy scout official called me and told me my speech was the greatest ever. The Mexican president called me and said I'm doing a great job on immigration.

Each one of these statements has been shown to be totally and demonstrably false. The Pentagon said we don't know of any generals that were consulted, the boy scouts said no one called Trump and told him that his speech was great and Mexico said their president didn't speak to Trump on the phone or tell him that he’s doing a great job of anything.

Asked directly if Trump’s boy scouts claim was a lie, she said, “I wouldn’t say it was a lie. That’s a pretty bold accusation. The conversations took place, they just simply didn’t take place over a phone call … he had them in person.”

It was a similar story with the claim about Mexico’s president calling Trump to tell him how great he’s doing. Sanders said Trump had been “referencing a conversation that they had had at the G-20 summit.”

The argument here is that both times Trump alleged phone calls took place, the sentiment was accurate but the conversations were not on the phone.

So in order to believe that Trump wasn’t lying, and simply fabricating stories, you’d have to believe that Trump is incapable of distinguishing between conversations he’s had in-person and conversations he’s had over the phone.

In other words, either Donald Trump is a liar or a crazy person.

If you believe that the president is competent lucid and generally with it, saying he doesn't know the difference between in person and on the phone isn't a good defense.

But besides their falsity, another factor that each of these statements, particular the latter two, have in common is their triviality. Trump lies so often and so casually about everything and anything that it really is pathological. He lies for the sake of lying. It’s part of his character. He’s a fraud, a phony, a faker. Comments like these can only be the result of a volatile mix of hubris, delusion and petty narcissism.