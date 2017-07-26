Yet Again, The White House Interns Are Overwhelmingly White

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted Wednesday that he had met with the summer 2017 White House interns. The official Snapchat account for the White House also shared a few photographs from the day.

But there was something particularly jarring about the pictures ...

Appreciate the hard work our @WhiteHouse interns are doing this summer. Enjoyed providing some advice & insight - they have bright futures! pic.twitter.com/juq7lOzVYV — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 26, 2017

As many Twitter users noted, there are very few people of color in all the photographs. The majority of the interns are white.

Omg all but 1 of the @WhiteHouse interns are white. pic.twitter.com/kXZH2EwXui — Emily (@em_rochefort) July 26, 2017

This summer's intern class, predominantly white and male, was put on display earlier this week when President Donald Trump posed with them for a photo op Monday, leading the Twittersphere to comment on the overwhelming amount of white faces:

America:

•38% People of Color

•31% White Women

•31% White Men



White House Interns:

•2% POC

•25% WW

•73% WM



This's what "#MAGA" looks like😳 pic.twitter.com/Q2YEddtB4I — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) July 25, 2017

Trump posed with the White House interns today. I'm blinded by the diversity. pic.twitter.com/Y9WsBETKF3 — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) July 24, 2017

Trump's White House interns did their team photo today. A quick analysis:

Total interns: 115

Men: 81

Women: 34

Black men: 2

Black women: 0 pic.twitter.com/TZH99hoYgP — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) July 25, 2017

The lack of diversity among the White House interns has been a topic of discussion for quite a while. Last July, there was backlash after House Speaker Paul Ryan posted a selfie on Instagram with the Capitol Hill interns, who were also mostly white.

Ryan’s photo stood in stark contrast to a follow-up picture taken by a group of Democratic House interns and interns from the Congressional Black Caucus.

Their photograph was far more representative of the country’s diversity:

