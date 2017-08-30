White House Quietly Removes Sexual Assault Report From Website

The Trump administration recently removed a 2014 report on sexual violence from the White House website.

Alexandra Brodsky, a civil rights attorney and co-founder of anti-sexual violence organization KnowYourIX, noticed Wednesday morning that the “Rape And Sexual Assault: Renewed Call To Action” report had been taken down.

“I went looking for it because I’m working on briefing for a client who’s a survivor and was looking for some literature about the impact of sexual violence and that’s been a really helpful resource for that kind of research,” Brodsky told HuffPost. “But it was no longer on the White House website. It’s not anywhere on the White House website.”

The report, which can still be found on KnowYourIX’s website, was created under the Obama administration by the 2014 White House Council on Women and Girls in partnership with then-Vice President Joe Biden. The findings of the report consist mainly of nonpartisan facts about sexual violence including sexual assault statistics and different ways the criminal justice system and college campuses can improve in combatting sexual and gender violence.

Brodsky tweeted her discovery early Wednesday morning.

The Trump Admin has removed the 2014 White House "Rape and Sexual Assault: Renewed Call to Action" report https://t.co/5xCz2iBZs9 — Alexandra Brodsky (@azbrodsky) August 30, 2017

While Brodsky said she could only speculate on the Trump administration’s motive to remove the report, she does believe it reaffirms the administration’s blatant lack of concern to combat sexual violence.

“The report is titled ‘A Renewed Call To Action’ and taking it down is really a discouragement from action,” Brodsky told HuffPost. “That’s particularly troublesome when we know that the administration is actively considering undermining important policies for survivors like those reaffirmed by the Obama administration regarding Title IX.”

Brodsky likened the removal of the report to when the climate change page disappeared from the White House website a few days after Trump was elected.