As President Donald Trump is on a “working vacation” at his private golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, the White House is undergoing a massive $3.4 million renovation project.

The improvements to the White House include a new air conditioning and heating system, replacing the current 27-year-old system that’s kept past presidents cool and comfortable in the summer heat.

Photos also show the South Portico steps getting a much-needed overhaul, with workers replacing carpet as well.

Take a look at more photos from the White House renovation project below.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images The Oval Office sits empty and the walls are covered with plastic sheeting during renovation work.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images A piece of furniture with an attached panic button sits in the Roosevelt Room during renovation work.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images A U.S. Secret Service agent looks into the Oval Office.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Ladders are seen inside of a press office in the West Wing.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Workers are seen painting inside a West Wing entrance.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images The Roosevelt Room acts as a temporary storage space for toolsand materials.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Furniture and materials from the White House are stored in temporary containers outside the West Wing.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Workers measure and cut new carpeting in the driveway outside the West Wing.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Workers are seen on the lawn outside of the Brady Briefing Room.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images National Park Service workers stand on the roof of the West Wing.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images A worker is seen on the roof of the White House.