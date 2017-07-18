White is the new Black: Pedagogy of the neo-oppressed

Sophie Labelle

During a lecture years ago, a keynote stated, “White is the new Black.” She described how whites have appropriated the language of oppression to describe their own place in the world. Recently, I was privy to such language in a 3-paged diatribe victimizing a person of color. I stumbled on the Labelle cartoon posted above—and thought, how appropriate. When one is so used to unearned privileges, other folks demands for “it” feels like prejudice or politic movements to the neo-oppressed. Even more unsettling, language from policies and The Civil rights Movement have now become cachet to entitled white supremacist. For the neo-oppressed, Civil Rights Movement language is used to describe having suffered some perceived loss of unearned privilege or power. In other words, privilege and entitlement are normal everyday accouterments and the slightest perturbation is intolerable.

The educational context is a particularly peculiar space in which entitlement and privilege are pervasive. Normative rhetoric and fear is widespread about how universities routinely hire and enroll “people” who are not qualified. These same unqualified “people tend to be people of color who “steal all the jobs and take all the educational spots” from more qualified and deserving “people”. And from whom would those jobs and “spots” be stolen? We can fill in the blanks—from better prepared or qualified white people.

Embedded in the rhetoric is an important assumption—“jobs and spots” in the work places and schools are earmarked for certain individuals, therefore the language of theft of ownership seem appropriate. Secondly, be clear, there is an assumption that people of color are less qualified. This rhetoric is then often followed by a poignant discussion about reverse discrimination and the wrongs of affirmative action policies. We often hear about someone’s cousin, aunt, uncle or friend, or someone who lost a position or spot in school because person X was the diversity pick and less qualified or that the standards were lowered. Other more naive neo-oppressed argue birthrights or that “I was here first, so I deserve it”—whatever “it” might be. Of course there are the court cases that make those same arguments—using those same assumptions.

However, during these conversations, cases etc., I have yet to hear the reality, and that is, people to tend to hire and hang out with folks who look exactly themselves [known fact—see the research]. That most businesses are owned and lead by whites; that folks tend to hire “kin”—nepotism is the way of the world; that universities dole out legacy “enrollment points” to graduates of institutions [you know, actual points to kids of alumni—like an advantage]. Ultimately, however, let’s not forget, the true reality, and that is, the majority of organizations, throughout the entire United States, do not disproportionately employ, admit, enroll, etc., people of color. In fact, just the opposite occurs.

Then why do folks get so confused? The problem is that when “people” have been historically accustomed to certain unearned, exclusive and exclusionary benefits, and suddenly there is the slightest of change in those perceived entitlements or birthrights, the response is typically traumatic and triggers a number of defensive moves in order to maintain racial reality—ie comfort [see Robin DiAngelo. Everyone should read it before graduating from high school—especially the teaching force]. These sorts of responses have lead me to think more critically about the neo-oppressed and language gentrification. Much like that viral social media meme blue or gold dress that had us all in a kerfuffle—white is now the new Black, kerfuffle number 2.

Let’s begin by deconstructing the culturally appropriated meta-narrative that is used to describe the neo-oppressed and their “human condition”. Most recently, I have been privy to conversations with the neo-oppressed who used words and phrases like, “victims of politics”, “the most qualified”, “I work hard,” aggression, civility, attacked, feeling safe, feeling comfortable, inhumane, marginalized, oppressed, and even protected class, to describe their own human condition.

The Civil Rights Movement language once intentionally used to assure the rights, safety, and equity for underrepresented groups has been co-opted and mixed with a smidgen of white fragility discourse. It is now used to describe a pathological alt-reality where the benefits and privileges to which the neo-oppressed claims ownership have been violated [refer to the cartoon again]. And, what better legislation to use to protect a class, a privileged group in this case, from “isms” than those from the Civil Rights Movement?

Take for instance the discourse on civility. Civility has become one of the buzz words used by organizations to describe how individuals in organizations should “behave” in order to inculcate a positive and productive work environment. However, all too often conversations about civility and its white and fragile definition seem to be coincidental with reactions from underrepresented groups who resist the many institutionalized “isms” in organization. For instance, to the neo-oppressed, speaking out against the organization, whether it exhibits all of the attributes and traits of institutionalized racism or not, would be considered uncivilized, aggressive, and barbaric—because according the neo-oppressed reality, institutionalized racism does not exist. Since the neo-oppressed have gentrified and culturally appropriated “civility,” therefore they make the decisions about it’s “neo-meaning.” Think about Colin Kaepernick and kneeling in response to violence against young Black men [murder in most cases]. The neo-oppressed have blackballed and vilified Colin for his silent protest. Mind you, he is well within his rights to do so. Yet the neo-oppressed, who now praise Mohamed Ali, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, for similar responses, have blackballed Kaepernick. Perhaps he, too, will become a cultural icon in 30 years to the neo-oppressed [because protest in the 1960’s has become cool—you can buy a t-shirt or post their pictures to your FB pages].

Surely, I needn’t remind anyone that the Civil Rights Movement included protest, sit-ins, boycotts, discussions, legal actions, and other transgressive forms of protest against white supremacy. Schools routinely teach about such events in classrooms across these “Great” Americas. Those transgressions were referred to as civil rights demonstrations or civil disobedience before “revising” the narrative and reality created by the neo-oppressed. During the civil rights movement, the uncivilized behavior included the beatings, tear gas, water hoses and don’t forget the dogs. Civilized behavior included protest, boycotts, fighting against incivility, brutality and savagery. You know, kind of like kneeling, in silent protest against murder. The uncivilized behavior would have included those organizations and people who allowed such savage attacks to prevail. You know kind of like blackballing an athlete for exercising their civil rights to protest.

For the neo-oppressed, another favorite word--“attacks” has been gentrified and appropriated- as well. When members of underrepresented groups resist racism, white supremacist use “attack” to describe how POC are resistant to the trauma doled out by neo-oppressed. For example, the emotional and mental abuse that is inflicted on Black and Brown males in schools, in organizations, and as ordinary citizens while residing in the United States is rarely if at all described as attacks. When Black males are disproportionately suspended and expelled or imprisoned, or stopped for no apparent reason while driving, walking or just living, they are not described as being under attack or victims of savagery or the uncivilized. In fact, the neo-oppressed with their revisionist history-making selves are there to help, by providing services—like prisons, contained classrooms, and alternate schooling.

In our current context the perpetrators of violent crimes have normalized dehumanizing young Black males by suggesting that they are born aggressive, brutes who placed themselves in precarious positions that lead to their own demise. When people of color call for reform, boycott and protest loudly—the neo-oppressed claim to be under attack. The neo-oppressed then call for an end to violence, ask for a peaceful resolution, respect for one another and suggest that we all just move on—end of discussion.

So, what is the resolution? Well, to me, it’s really simple. I will say that “we could all get along” if it, getting along, racially and culturally engaging and understanding was important to our society and world order—like the concept of sharing. Simple as that. Learn to culturally engage just like you were supposed to learn how to share at the age of 2.

in fact, the United States spends a lot of time and energy talking about sharing and caring. We refer to it as many things, like globalization, partnerships in world markets, conventions, etc. No matter what we call it, we sure do seem to pay a lot of attention to “doing it.” We work at sharing at the individual levels. We learn about it in our places of worship, workshops, schools etc. We work hard to make sure that our young people are masters at at least trying to learn how to do the act of sharing.

Sharing can be a difficult concept for children who may have never been taught to share or who don’t have the opportunity to share. Yet, as parents, and as a society, we try to impress upon individuals that sharing is the right thing to do. It is a “character” trait that is highly valued in our society, and there are many opportunities that one receives throughout their lifetimes to learn how to share. We can’t hide or live in most spaces without sharing.

Interestingly, however, culturally engaging with people who may live within a 5 mile radius seems to be far more vexing. One can live and hide away from people for a lifetime. Yet remarkably many folks travel to other continents to “save” or come to the aid of folks who look like the same folks who live a few miles away that we choose not to get to know. Please do not use the naive and offensive excuse that other folks thousands of miles away are more appreciative of your help. I do not have the room to talk about good white peoples medals, seeking atonement, missionary positionality, and colonialism [and so many other things]

ultimately, it is just easy to live in the United States totally disengaged from particular groups. in fact, while folks love to reference unconsciousness, disengaging is conscious decision. There are housing patterns that clearly show that this is a reality. There are educational patterns that suggest the same. Think honestly about where you attended school or where you currently attend or where you just seem to go. Think about your place of worship or spiritual space, events, family gatherings, gatherings with friends. What do the people who reside within those spaces tend to look like? Think about a simple trip to the grocery store or a “family” outing. Who have you been exposed to or not--and ask yourself why?

I am sure that many of you might have picked up the Tatum book, why are all of the Black kids sitting at the lunch table together? If you have not—yikes! if you are a teacher—uh, double yikes! I would suggest that you look at your own circles and ask similar questions. I routinely watch people in my own space and it is telling indeed. I can ask similar questions about professors—the lunch table, meetings, presentations, institutions, where we chose to write, with whom we chose as co-author, journals....I can go on.

Ultimately, we should all go back to the notion of sharing. While our society has at least worked to teach people how to share, we haven’t been successful or cared enough about culturally or “racially” engaging. Perhaps we, as a society, don’t value it—engaging culturally. That is too bad.

I do know that we didn’t need legislation in order to force people to learn to share. Yet, that Movement conjured up that dirty old word—affirmative action. It was created to force individuals to engage culturally, to be fair and equitable, a “character trait” that I believe is important. Was the policy perfect? No it was not. It still is not. Affirmative Action was supposed to be a start—like asking a 2 year-old to learn to share.