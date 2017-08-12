Politicians Condemn Hate, Violence In Wake Of White Supremacist Rally

As white supremacists descended on Charlottesville, Virginia Friday and Saturday in what they called a “Unite the Right” rally, local and national politicians have spoken out against hate and violence.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) declared a state of emergency, as violent clashes erupted between white supremacists and anti-fascist protesters.

The acts and rhetoric in #Charlottesville over past 24 hours are unacceptable & must stop. A right to speech is not a right to violence. — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 12, 2017

The rally was originally billed as a gathering in opposition to the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Governor McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency to aid state response to violence at Alt-Right rally in Charlottesville — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 12, 2017

It drew extreme far-right figures like white nationalist Richard Spencer, along with counter-protesters like Antifa, a radical anti-fastist group. Though the rally was slated to begin at noon Saturday, demonstrators were already out in force Saturday morning, displaying Confederate flags, Nazi symbols and chanting “blood and soil” and “Fuck you, faggots.” There were also heated confrontations Friday night.

Counter-protestors also committed acts of violence, including dousing HuffPost reporters with raw sewage.

Clashes involved people hitting each other with sticks and spraying irritants. Witnesses criticized police for not intervening initially, though police began donning riot gear as the morning went on.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, who won the Virginia Democratic gubernatorial primary over progressive hopeful Tom Perriello in June, released a statement ahead of the rally condemning white supremacists and asking others not to respond with violence.

“White supremacists have descended upon Charlottesville again to evoke a reaction as ugly and violent as their beliefs ― just as they did before, I am urging Virginians to deny them the satisfaction,” the statement reads.

GOP gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie also denounced the rally.

.@EdForVirginia weighs in on the events in #Charlottesville: "Having a right to spew vile hate does not make it right." #VAGov pic.twitter.com/NleFpysp6a — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) August 12, 2017

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, spoke out against the rally on Twitter Saturday morning.

The hate & bigotry on display in #charlottesville is dangerous & cowardly. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 12, 2017

Free speech may give them the right to do this but also empowers us to unite to loudly speak out against it. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 12, 2017

However, Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) shot back, suggesting that the GOP should be taking more responsibility for what was happening.

It's not cowardly, Ronna. They're marching openly without masks. They are empowered. Now let's talk about HOW and WHY they are empowered. https://t.co/tOQY5Kq3Z9 — Jim Himes (@jahimes) August 12, 2017

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and House Speaker Paul Ryan also also weighed in.

I strongly condemn the hateful rally in #Charlottesville last night. White supremacy has no place in our discourse. Not now, not ever. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 12, 2017

This is un-American. We must all stand against hatred and bigotry. Our unity is our strength and diversity is our power. https://t.co/nMlpA3ru6s — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2017

The views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant. Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 12, 2017

However, by noon Saturday — one politicians was conspicuously silent on the events of the previous morning and evening.

Corey Stewart, a conservative who ran against Ed Gillespie in the state’s gubernatorial Republican primary, had not commented on social media and his office did not immediately reply to a request for comment from HuffPost. Stewart’s lack of comment is particularly relevant since he had vocally opposed the removal of the statue that was ostensibly the spark for the rally in the first place.

While President Donald Trump drew some criticism for not responding to the events earlier in the day, he tweeted a condemnation of violence and hate early Saturday afternoon.