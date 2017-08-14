Twitter Calls Out Irony Of White Supremacists' Polynesian-Inspired Tiki Torches

As white supremacists marched through the University of Virginia’s campus this past Friday, Twitter users were quick to point out how the protestors’ use of tiki torches wasn’t exactly in line with the demonstrators’ racist brand.

Social media users mocked the protestors at the campus, which included hundreds along with alt-right activist Richard Spencer, for using the Polynesian-inspired torches throughout the procession. The activists lit the way through campus while chanting the Nazi phrase “blood and soil” and “one people, one nation, end immigration” just ahead of Saturday’s “Unite The Right” rally.

While white supremacists have used tiki torches in the past, namely to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue back in May, the torches’ roots are far from white. NPR points out that “tiki” is a Maori word for a type of stone or wooden carving found throughout Polynesia and that tiki decor is derived from various Pacific cultures. So of course, people didn’t miss the chance to point out the irony that white supremacist activists were using elements from a culture of color to protest.

And no, they did not hold back.

when you have to use a polynesian cultural product (tiki torches) to defend and assert white supremacy 🙃 pic.twitter.com/m8QlStRW0H — Tunde Olaniran (@tundeolaniran) August 12, 2017

White supremacists lit by the light of a thousand Polynesian bamboo tiki torches.



Guess they don't teach irony in neo-nazi class.... pic.twitter.com/wEo8cj0U2u — James Wong (@Botanygeek) August 13, 2017

I like it when when racists march with tiki torches, in clothes & shoes made by Asians. You can hate us but you can't escape us boo ;) — David So (@davidsocomedy) August 13, 2017

having tiki torches at your nazi rally is definitive proof the white race is the best...



...at stealing from other cultures — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) August 13, 2017

"end immigration" they chant, holding Tiki torches, which have their origins in Polynesian cultures. https://t.co/spzrkwDKVB — Riley J. Dennis (@RileyJayDennis) August 12, 2017

A bunch of white guys running around screaming "White Power" while carrying Polynesian tiki torches... #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/d3esFKfkBp — Falawful (@WheresMyArk_23) August 12, 2017

Tiki Torches. The WHITE supremacists are using TIKI TORCHES. Polynesian designed. Probably manufactured in China. IDIOTS. #Charlottesville — AphroHeidi (@HeidiByNature) August 12, 2017