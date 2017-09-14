White Surprise

On Point Reyes, a triangle of land north of San Francisco, there is a park with a trail leading west through hills to the sea. On weekends people come from the city; the rest of the time the park is relatively deserted. Living nearby, I used to run on that trail.
One deserted day it was a tad foggy. So white, like my running outfit, like the adjoining stand of birch trees. And then I saw running in those trees a group of albino deer. I’m sure they were aware of me before I of their presence. We were running in the same direction, parallel. Everything was white. We were in a bubble of declining visibility. Very little sound.
Almost everyone has magic moments, when you seem to be abstracted from the ordinary world. Such a moment may be occasioned by a mystic experience, by what a friend of mine calls “mindful molecules,” by a sudden connection with the natural world, by a realization about how something works, by a moment of peril, by an access of love.
It’s hard to describe such moments. They tend to pop, like soap bubbles. You are left with a drop of fluid, after being astonished by a shimmering shape. Even worse, who is really interested in something he or she has never experienced? We need special social forms through which we can make raids on the ineffable.
After a few moments the deer peeled off. Why? They were bored, had something else to do, came to a place where they could't run,, got scared—who knows? Someone later asked, did I feel abandoned? Well, I felt returned to the ordinary world, a world of park rangers, cars, electric wires, all in color.
