White Surprise

On Point Reyes, a triangle of land north of San Francisco, there is a park with a trail leading west through hills to the sea. On weekends people come from the city; the rest of the time the park is relatively deserted. Living nearby, I used to run on that trail.

One deserted day it was a tad foggy. So white, like my running outfit, like the adjoining stand of birch trees. And then I saw running in those trees a group of albino deer. I’m sure they were aware of me before I of their presence. We were running in the same direction, parallel. Everything was white. We were in a bubble of declining visibility. Very little sound.

Almost everyone has magic moments, when you seem to be abstracted from the ordinary world. Such a moment may be occasioned by a mystic experience, by what a friend of mine calls “mindful molecules,” by a sudden connection with the natural world, by a realization about how something works, by a moment of peril, by an access of love.

It’s hard to describe such moments. They tend to pop, like soap bubbles. You are left with a drop of fluid, after being astonished by a shimmering shape. Even worse, who is really interested in something he or she has never experienced? We need special social forms through which we can make raids on the ineffable.