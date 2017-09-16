Whitesplaining Ta-Nehisi Coates

The most unfair thing is for Coates to criticize Bernie Sanders. Sanders' was the basic leftist formula: identity politics and class politics. It is therefore really unfair to quote Sanders arguing that class is more important than identity, merely on the basis that he did say that. Coates can provide all the statistics about racism as the real cause of Trump’s election he wants; deep in my heart I know the problem was alienation of the working classes. And Trump really did manage to get to Clinton's left on the economy, constantly repeating a vague but effective message that he would rebuild the country and bring back high-paying manufacturing jobs. Because that is what it means to be “really” on the left these days: talking a lot. (About the economy I mean. Just not about race.)