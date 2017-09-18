Whitewashing Aladdin 2019

The new Disney live action Aladdin movie is casting a white man as a fellow prince. It is a problem that a white person is being used to help tell the Aladdin story. A fellow prince should be someone from a near by Asian or African nation. Not a pale, blond, blue eyed Germany looking individual. White people should not share the spotlight in this movie. People of color rarely get featured in films only about us, especially Middle Eastern folk. When almost all movies are geared towards white people telling stories about their white lives, those of us who lack that whiteness struggle to find representation in cinema.

The casting decision made for this movie, perpetuates the ideology that white people belong in non white culture. This is both unethical and wrong. As an Intersex/Agender/Non-Binary person of color, I am deeply saddened that the only children's movie I grew up with promoting people like me, will now be whitewashed. My childhood is being rewritten, and that is painful. This is a Disney classic, which means that children will be going to see it. Youngsters should be shown that you do not need a white man to help narrate a movie pertaining to people of color, that whiteness is not needed to make entertainment more enjoyable, that people of color can tell just as great of stories as their white counterparts, and that Middle Eastern folk are not threatening individuals, but an important and positive part of American culture and history.