Whittaker Claims Interim Title at UFC 213, Sets Up Unification Bout With Bisping

LAS VEGAS -- And how Bobby let his knuckles fly.

Robert Whittaker, “The Reaper,” put on a masterful comeback performance against Yoel Romero in the UFC 213 main event, claiming the interim middleweight belt via unanimous decision: 48-47, 48-47, 48-47.

Dropping the first two rounds due to Romero’s dominant wrestling, Whittaker was badly injured within the first few minutes after the Cuban landed a kick that hyperextended the Aussie’s knee. Still, Whittaker was able to sweep the final three frames to take the decision, using his precise striking and a tactical gameplan.

“The gameplan was always to pepper him and to hurt him,” explained Whittaker following the fight. “And then in the later rounds capitalize on that constant damage.”

Early on in the fight, Romero displayed his Olympic-caliber wrestling and supreme athleticism. Bouncing around the Octagon on the balls of his feet, Romero converted on takedowns, while landing a bevy of flying knees and flashy strikes. The Cuban appeared to be coasting to victory through the first 10 minutes, but when Whittaker came out in the third, he found his rhythm, unloading on kicks to the body to slow Romero’s pace.

Landing punch after punch, and kick after kick, Whittaker used his distance to keep Romero at bay. And when Romero finally closed the gaps to bring the fight to the ground, Whittaker summoned his best takedown defense to keep the bout standing.

“In this fight against Yoel Romero, where [Whittaker] has basically one leg two minutes into the first round, and the takedown defense was unbelievable, unbelievable work in the clinch,” commented UFC president Dana White at the post-fight press conference. “One of the things that I gotta point out is, I would listen in between every round and his corner work was insane. His cornermen did such a great job of coaching him through, round by round, and trying to take the focus off his leg. He looked incredible.”

Battling back to take the third, Whittaker was even more impressive in the fourth frame, landing high kicks and punch combinations while slipping out of range to avoid Romero’s best shots. And in the fifth period, Whittaker handed Romero a taste of his own medicine, bringing the fight to the mat with 90 seconds remaining, letting his big elbows and ground-and-pound fly until the final bell rang.

With the win, Whittaker, a former winner on The Ultimate Fighter, improved to 7-0 at 185 pounds after a brief 3-2 UFC run at welterweight. He also earned distinction as the UFC’s first Australian champion.

“I fly a bit under the radar,” commented Whittaker. “I let my actions speak louder than my words.”

With the interim strap firmly secured, Whittaker, will now take on middleweight champion Michael Bisping in a unification bout later in 2017. The two were previously scheduled to meet at UFC 193 in November 2015, but Bisping was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury.

UFC 213 Official Results

Robert Whittaker def. Whittaker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Alistair Overeem def. Fabricio Werdum via majority decision (28-28, 29-28. 29-28)

Curtis Blaydes def. Daniel Omielańczuk via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Anthony Pettis def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rob Font def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via tapout (guillotine choke) Rd. 2, 4:36

Aleksei Olenik def. Travis Browne via tapout (neck crank) Rd. 2, 3:44

Chad Laprise def. Brian Camozzi via TKO (punches) Rd. 3, 1:27

Thiago Santos def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO (punches) Rd. 2, 2:04

Belal Muhammad def. Jordan Mein via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Cody Stamann def. Terrion Ware via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Trevor Giles def. James Bochnovic via KO (punches) Rd. 2, 2:54

UFC 213 Fight Night Bonuses