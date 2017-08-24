Who are Trump’s supporters? Here’s one, and he’s a doozy

If you watched Trump’s Phoenix speech on Monday, you probably noticed a guy standing almost directly behind him, holding up a sign that read “BLACKS FOR TRUMP.”

He wore a t-shirt referencing a website, gods2.com, that brings us directly into the belly of the beast.

No White House press office would ever allow anyone wearing a T-shirt with a slogan and a URL to stand behind a President of the United States, giving a major speech, without explicit permission. So we have to assume that the guy, as well as his signs and shirt, had been vetted and approved by someone who reports to Gen. Kelly. Therefore, it’s acceptable to think that the Trump administration directly or indirectly endorses the website.

Well, what’s on it? Welcome to Gods2.com. Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be bumpy ride.

Look, I don’t mean to make fun of anybody’s beliefs. But really, this is a romp through something that is deeply disturbing. In case you didn’t know, “The Real KKK Slave Masters” are “CHEROKEE Indians (Hidden Babylonians)…GOD YAHWEH chose TRUMP to be President…to be the White & Black DELIVERER from the Babylon, like the Gentile King CYRUS.”

But wait, there’s more. “ISIS & HILLARY RACE WAR PLOT TO KILL ALL BLACK & WHITE WOMEN OF AMERICA WITH MS-13.” !!! And here, in case you’re wondering, is the “Cherokee Democrat Flag”:

Did you know there are “infiltraters [sic] in the Rep. Senate like McCain” who are “coming down with Great Wrath because their wicked time to block good policy is short”? Did you know that “Slavs are Canaanites…like our wonderful 1st lady Malania [sic] Trump”? Did you know that “Republican Senators who’re against Trump’s HealthCare Policy…are Mormon Cherokee’s [sic]”? Did you know that “Hillary is the true Racist”? Did you know that “YAHWEH BEN YAHWEH Taught Us to Vote Republican”? Did you know that “ROCKERFELLER [sic] IS NIMROD KING OF THE CANAANITES & SAUD THE KING OF THE ISHAMELITES MASONIC ILLUMINATI TRILATERALIST BIG BANKS KKK”?