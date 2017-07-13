Who Are You?

Dear Reader,

Thank you for your interest in my blogs. Writing a blog is like being a 3:00 a.m. disc jockey. You’re sending out the music, but is anyone out there listening? I have days when I’m delighted to find people who claim to read every blog, in countries all over the world. On other days, I’m not so optimistic. I wonder why, after more than 200 blogs, educators are not marching on Washington, chanting:

“What do we want?”

“Evidence!”

“When do we want it?”

“Now!”

In addition, as with practically everyone who uses technology, we are also using web analytics to obtain information about our readers at the aggregate level (nothing individually identifiable, of course). We are not finished, but we are already getting a picture of who our readers are, and I thought you’d like to know.

First, there are an awful lot of you. We have 14,506 subscribers. More than 20% of you open any particular blog, meaning that when you settle back to read the latest blog, you are in the rarified company of roughly 2,900 educators and researchers just nerdy enough to enjoy my blogs. If you counted the number who read at least one blog a month, I think the number might be double. This does not include the number who access the blog directly through Huff Post, which does not report numbers of readers.

We receive information on the domain names for all subscribers who opened a particular blog. About half are .com or .net, so we can’t tell who these are from. However, among U.S. users, approximately:

25% are .org (non-profits);

12% are .us (school districts);

15% are .edu (universities);

and 2% are .gov (federal government). Most .com and .net are home emails, which should be spread proportionally among the other categories (plus some employees of commercial companies). What this says to me is that there is great diversity among you, which I take as a very good thing.

I wanted to find out which blogs were most often opened. I have to admit that some of the blog titles sound a bit more academic than others, and I wondered whether the more serious or less serious titles were more often opened. The answer: there was no clear pattern. Open rates only varied from 17% to 24%, so there was not a huge range. “Eat Your Pets,” perhaps one of the least serious-sounding of all titles (though on a serious subject) was only fourth. Here is a list of (and link to) the all-time most opened blogs, and the percent of subscribers opening them:

We'll be learning more over time