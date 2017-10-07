Who is Bobby Mercer? Fictional character from Four Brothers played by Mark Wahlberg? Outfielder for the Yankees? Introspective emcee from Denver, Co? YES.

Armed with a unique take on poetic-lyricism and an eye for captivating visuals, Mercer is backed by long-time friend, J57 and his FiveSe7en Music imprint for this video release. Mercer walks the line between modern indie rap and vintage Def Jux. His lyrics are encoded with thought-provoking booby-traps while hovering over the Harry Fraud soundscape.