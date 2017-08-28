Who or What Should Rescue You?

Are you waiting for someone, something or God to rescue you? Discover how wanting to be rescued gets you stuck in your life.

Marnie had been doing the Inner Bonding process for quite some time but was still stuck in her ego wounded self. She had excellent access to her spiritual guidance, but she rarely opened to learning about the truth and the loving action with her higher guidance. She was in the process of ending yet another relationship and she was not happy. Once again, in one of our phone sessions, I said to Marnie, "There must be a good reason why you don't want responsibility for yourself. We have explored the fact that you want someone else to do it, and you know that someone else isn’t going to do it. I'm wondering what is keeping you stuck. Why are you not opening to your higher guidance? What are you waiting for?"

"I'm waiting to be rescued."

The minute the words were out of Marnie's mouth, she knew that a door had opened for her.

"Rescued! Yes! I've been waiting my whole life to be rescued! Someone or something is supposed to come along and rescue me! Wow! Suddenly I understand so much! I haven't been able to really hear my guidance because I have been going to God to be rescued rather than to learn. Now I understand why I've had so much resentment. I resent my boss for not rescuing me. I resent my brother for not rescuing me. And I've resented every man I've been with for not rescuing me.

"There has been no way to learn with my guidance as long as I was expecting to be rescued. My guidance was supposed to take away my pain. So was my boss. So was by family and my boyfriends. Now I see why I haven't been motivated to take care of myself on any level. Someone else was supposed to rescue me - not me!"

Marnie was so excited about this discovery. In our next session, she was just as excited. "Something big has shifted in me. This week, instead of ignoring the feelings of my inner child, I've been attending to them. Instead of eating and main-lining the phone, I've been having actual conversations with my inner little girl. She is so excited that I'm finally paying attention to her! I've been able to meditate every day and dialogue with her throughout the day. My guidance has been telling me volumes! My early morning anxiety is starting to go away. And I've lost 2 1/2 pounds! I always knew that I wanted someone else to take care of me, but I didn't know that I wanted to be rescued. Knowing this has made all the difference!"

Sometimes a word makes all the difference in the world. For Marnie, the words "take care of me," "take responsibility for me," or "love me," did not have the same meaning at all as "rescue me."

Does this word have meaning for you? Is your ego wounded self waiting to be rescued? Does your wounded self believe that God should rescue you, or that your partner, your parents, your children, your siblings, your friends or your therapist should rescue you? Are you waiting for a job to rescue you? Or a marriage? Is the "right" person for you someone who will rescue you?

For Marnie, everything changed when she realized that she desperately wanted to be rescued and that no person, being or thing was going to come along and rescue her. Marnie has decided to rescue herself, and it is this decision - this shift in her intention - that has changed everything for her.

Because Marnie now wants to rescue herself, she is clearly hearing the voice of her higher guidance. She is amazed at how much information is coming through to her. The door is finally open to true healing.

