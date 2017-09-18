Who Owns the Internet?

This article was inspired by a Missouri acquaintance who once asked me that question. For most of us, the Internet boils down to a tool of research. In the reports I have read, the U.S military was instrumental in its development. Are there efforts to block certain knowledge to the public? I believe so. Why are some pages at the very top of rankings? How reliable are mathematical algorithms in discerning quality? I’ve been to the three-major headquarters: Google, Facebook, YouTube. Several of my questions remain unanswered till this day.
1) Questions to Google and YouTube
How to disseminate information? What to make of the Department of Justice statement of interest in Sharp? What to make of the reports in Baltimore and Ferguson? Why is the deletion of video detailing misconduct wrong? Is prison not hell on earth? Are we not all enslaved without the guarantee of education, healthcare and income? How to define freedom if we were to equate it with heaven? Why is it right to prohibit content intended to recruit for terrorist organizations, incite violence, celebrate terrorist attacks? How to define “terrorism?” If we were to define the word to mean politically motivated mass killing of civilians, what to make of the United States use of nuclear weapons in Nagasaki and Hiroshima? Why should that not be considered a terrorist act? What is harassment? What is cyberbullying? How to best search and share information with Google? How to communicate with other people in a respectful manner? How does Google help customers connect with people? How to improve my Google Hangout? What information was collected by Google with regards to I, Michael A. Ayele? Why does Google collect device-specific information such as hardware model, operation system version, mobile network information and other device identifiers? What are server logs? How does Google collect and possess information about a person’s actual location? Which technologies are being used? What services include a unique application number? How does Google store information? What information has been indexed with regards to I, Michael A. Ayele? What is a domain administrator? What information if any has Google shared with companies, organizations or individuals outside Google with regards to I, Michael A. Ayele? How to meet any applicable law and regulation? How to enforce applicable Terms of Service and investigate violation? How to detect, prevent and otherwise address fraud, security and technical issues? What is a “security breach?” How does Google review information collection and storage? Why is access to personal information restricted? What are EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Frameworks?
2) Questions to Facebook
Why is privacy important to Facebook? How to keep Facebook safe? How to create a more-open world? What is spam? Have people previously collected users content and information to otherwise access Facebook using bots, robots, spiders or scrapers? What are bots, robots, spiders and scrapers? Have people previously engaged in unlawful multi-level marketing, such as pyramid scheme? Have people previously uploaded viruses or other malicious codes? What is unlawful multi-level marketing? What is a pyramid scheme? Why would people solicit login information of someone else’s account? Who has previously used Facebook unlawfully, misleadingly, and with malicious intentions to discriminate? Who has previously used Facebook to disable, overburden and impair the proper working of the company? Why is it important to not provide false personal information on Facebook? What are “fake news?” Why do people create more than one personal account? Why has Facebook previously disabled accounts? Why does Facebook prohibit those young people under the age of 13 to not have an account? Why are sex-offenders prohibited from getting an account? How to not jeopardize the security of the account? What is a “security breach?” Why is putting people’s back up against the wall wrong? What are intellectual property rights? How to protect these rights?
CONVERSATIONS