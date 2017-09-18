Who Owns the Internet?

This article was inspired by a Missouri acquaintance who once asked me that question. For most of us, the Internet boils down to a tool of research. In the reports I have read, the U.S military was instrumental in its development. Are there efforts to block certain knowledge to the public? I believe so. Why are some pages at the very top of rankings? How reliable are mathematical algorithms in discerning quality? I’ve been to the three-major headquarters: Google, Facebook, YouTube. Several of my questions remain unanswered till this day.

How to disseminate information? What to make of the Department of Justice statement of interest in Sharp? What to make of the reports in Baltimore and Ferguson? Why is the deletion of video detailing misconduct wrong? Is prison not hell on earth? Are we not all enslaved without the guarantee of education, healthcare and income? How to define freedom if we were to equate it with heaven? Why is it right to prohibit content intended to recruit for terrorist organizations, incite violence, celebrate terrorist attacks? How to define “terrorism?” If we were to define the word to mean politically motivated mass killing of civilians, what to make of the United States use of nuclear weapons in Nagasaki and Hiroshima? Why should that not be considered a terrorist act? What is harassment? What is cyberbullying? How to best search and share information with Google? How to communicate with other people in a respectful manner? How does Google help customers connect with people? How to improve my Google Hangout? What information was collected by Google with regards to I, Michael A. Ayele? Why does Google collect device-specific information such as hardware model, operation system version, mobile network information and other device identifiers? What are server logs? How does Google collect and possess information about a person’s actual location? Which technologies are being used? What services include a unique application number? How does Google store information? What information has been indexed with regards to I, Michael A. Ayele? What is a domain administrator? What information if any has Google shared with companies, organizations or individuals outside Google with regards to I, Michael A. Ayele? How to meet any applicable law and regulation? How to enforce applicable Terms of Service and investigate violation? How to detect, prevent and otherwise address fraud, security and technical issues? What is a “security breach?” How does Google review information collection and storage? Why is access to personal information restricted? What are EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Frameworks?