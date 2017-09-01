Who Really Gets Mommy Makeovers?

In my capacity as a marketer for plastic surgeons, I will often be tasked with writing to a specific audience. There’s one particular procedure that seems to have a kind of built in audience—the “Mommy Makeover.” Now, these mommy makeovers have been pretty trendy lately, especially among surgeons who see it as a way to deliver a significant transformation.

So, who gets a Mommy Makeover? Who is this procedure for? At first glance, the answer seems to be in the catchy moniker, doesn’t it? A Mommy Makeover is for moms.

The reality is a little more complex. “Moms” is a group that is itself incredibly diverse. In other words, saying that Mommy Makeover is for mothers doesn’t really narrow things down. To find out who these procedures are really for, we’re going to need to dig a little bit deeper.

What Is a Mommy Makeover?

The first question we have to answer seems like a pretty simple one: what is a Mommy Makeover anyway? Essentially, a mommy makeover is a name given to a particular set of plastic surgery procedures. These procedures are designed to mitigate the appearance of aging in the body most often associated with the role of motherhood.

In other words, a Mommy Makeover is designed to address those areas of the body most stressed out by motherhood, both biologically and emotionally. As such, Mommy Makeovers will typically consist of the following three plastic surgery procedures:

Tummy Tuck: During pregnancy, the tissue around the belly area will be stretched out considerably. The skin isn’t always able to bounce back. So patients who want a firm, flat belly will often use a tummy tuck to achieve this look. During this procedure, the excess skin is removed from the tummy (hence the name). It’s not uncommon for pregnancy (and the motherhood that follows) to produce a significant amount of excess skin around the tummy.

During pregnancy, the tissue around the belly area will be stretched out considerably. The skin isn’t always able to bounce back. So patients who want a firm, flat belly will often use a tummy tuck to achieve this look. During this procedure, the excess skin is removed from the tummy (hence the name). It’s not uncommon for pregnancy (and the motherhood that follows) to produce a significant amount of excess skin around the tummy. Liposuction: Pregnancy and motherhood has a way of altering some of your basic biology. Included in this transformation is the way that your body processes fat. In fact, after pregnancy, it’s not uncommon for women’s bodies to hang on to fat a little more stubbornly. Liposuction is designed to mitigate these stubborn areas of fat—to help patients achieve the shape they’re comfortable with.

Pregnancy and motherhood has a way of altering some of your basic biology. Included in this transformation is the way that your body processes fat. In fact, after pregnancy, it’s not uncommon for women’s bodies to hang on to fat a little more stubbornly. Liposuction is designed to mitigate these stubborn areas of fat—to help patients achieve the shape they’re comfortable with. Breast Lift: One of the areas that pays most dearly for the activities of pregnancy and motherhood are the breasts. Breasts can become saggy or deflated (or both) in a way that some women become uncomfortable with. A breast lift is designed to make the breasts appear more youthful. In other words, this is a plastic surgery procedure that can reverse the appearance of aging in the breasts.

But every patient is going to have a different experience with pregnancy and motherhood. Excess skin might be an issue in some patients but not others. That’s why it’s important to emphasize that a Mommy Makeover is a loose collection of procedures. The breast lift, for example, is sometimes swapped out for a breast reduction or even a breast augmentation.

Additionally, sometimes a patient doesn’t need a tummy tuck and instead is more focused on a facelift. To some extent, a “Mommy Makeover” can be whatever you want it to be.

Who is a Mommy Makeover Appealing to?

So here’s the answer to the big question, right? What types of moms are going to be drawn to a mommy makeover? In some ways, Mommy Makeovers are designed to address the normal processes of aging. It’s just that in Mommy Makeover patients, those typical signs of aging have been exacerbated by the processes of pregnancy and motherhood.

That’s why Mommy Makeovers are particularly popular among moms who, due primarily to motherhood-related reasons, feel like they missed out on a significant chunk of their youth. Mommy Makeovers are marketed as a way to regain that youth, to reward yourself for the sacrifice of those prime years.

According to the website of Dr. Tenley Lawton, a plastic surgeon in Newport Beach, CA—and an expert on Mommy Makeovers, “Some of my most rewarding mommy makeover surgery patients are mothers who have bravely given everything up for their children and now are seeking to gain back some of their self-confidence.”

What Do Mommy Makeover Candidates Have in Common?

To be sure, not all Mommy Makeover candidates need to be mothers. They don’t need to have “bravely sacrificed” in order to reward themselves, although that is common. Rather, Mommy Makeover candidates tend to have some of the following in common:

Excess tissue around the stomach area

Areas of fat that are hard to get rid of (even with diet and exercise)

Breasts that have begun to sag or otherwise become unflattering

General good health (at least being healthy enough for surgery)

A desire to undergo plastic surgery

That last one is important. Mommy Makeover is only going to boost your confidence and self-esteem if you genuinely want the procedure. I know that sounds kind of obvious, but it’s important to point out. A Mommy Makeover won’t be successful if a patient is, for example, pressured into the procedure.

For those who do want this particular procedure, a Mommy Makeover can be a wonderful, liberating experience. It can help patients get back those years “lost” to motherhood.