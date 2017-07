NOW PLAYING

Women Run The World On 'Game Of Thrones'

While we don’t know who exactly will sit on the Iron Throne when "Game of Thrones" concludes its run, one thing is clear: there’s a good chance it will be a woman. Whether it’s Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark or another female power player, women are certainly calling the shots on the show.