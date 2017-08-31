Who Won in the Cavs-Celtics Blockbuster Trade?

After about a week of speculations and doubts that the trade might not fall through due to the problem with Isaiah Thomas hip. Last night the Boston Celtics added the 2020 second round pick as well to finalize the blockbuster trade and make it official. According to ESPN, the trade now consist of Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Nets’ unprotected 2018 first-round pick, and a 2020 second-rounder. This off-season has been a huge one for the NBA and especially for the Celtics, as they collected Gordon Hayward, and Marcus Morris early in the off-season after getting rid of a valuable player in Avery Bradley. With this being said who won in this blockbuster trade deal?

Celtics receive superstar player in Kyrie Irving, who would add to a deep Celtics team. Kyrie will likely be their point guard for the future. Sources say Irving is ready to lead his own team and he now has his opportunity to do so. While Jaylen Brown is in his sophomore year and has valuable playoff experience, and Jayson Tatum’s play in the summer league indicates he is coming into the season NBA-ready the Celtics look to have improved a great deal. Gordon Hayward has enough position flexibility to play both the two and three positions, which is important for the continued development of the young small forwards. Their starting 5 will be:

PG-Kyrie Irving

SG- Gordon Hayward

SF- Jaylen Brown

PF- Marcus Morris

C- Al Horford

The Cavilers receive an all star player in Isaiah Thomas, role player in Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Nets’ unprotected 2018 first-round pick, and a 2020 second-rounder. From the look of it, Celtics definitely gave up a great deal. Based off paper alone, the Cavs won this trade. Thomas averaged around the same stats as Irving and led the Celtics to the conference finals. Thomas will have a familiar face with him as he goes to Cleveland, Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is the steal in this deal, and will likely replace Iman Shumpert who requested a trade from the Cavs. His defensive presence and outside shooting will help the Cavaliers against top scorers including Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors. The key to this trade is the nets unprotected first round pick in the next NBA draft. By the looks of it, the nets will likely be pretty bad and Cavs will get to use this pick to get a lottery caliber player. In the long run is good for the Cavs organization and keeping LeBron around for the rest of his career. Their starting 5 will be:

PG-Isaiah Thomas

SG-JR Smith

SF-Lebron James

PF-Kevin Love

C-Tristan Thomas