Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Her Face

When Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she “completely disagreed” with a Politifact report which found only 5 percent of President Donald Trump’s statements were true, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg had only one question.

“Where was President Obama born and is he an American citizen?” Goldberg asked during Wednesday’s broadcast.

“I think that has been pretty well addressed,” Sanders replied.

“But this narrative, this is what I’m talking about,” Goldberg said. “That’s a [false] narrative that went on forever and [Trump] didn’t clear it up until after he was in office.”

Sanders appeared on the program alongside her father Mike Huckabee, who previously served as the Republican governor of Arkansas.

The pair fielded questions about their support of Trump as “The View” co-hosts pressed them on some of the president’s most controversial moments.