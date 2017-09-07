Who's Who on Huffpo: Actor Juliana Thornhill

”I’m a Wife, Mom, Actress and Nutritionist”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Juliana. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Juliana: I grew up on a large 2,000 acre farm in Brazil where I spent 14+ hours a day tending to the daily activities necessary to maintain it. Some of those activities included mucking stalls, feeding the animals, plowing the fields, training the horses, training people how to ride the horses, and many more. It was in Brazil at a very young where I developed my strong work ethic. I'm a perpetual optimist and always viewing the glass as half full, and I'm a true motivator. My good-natured and gregarious personality enables me to connect with people on any level. It also really helps when I'm trying to persuade someone. I've been told by many I have that special "power of persuasion".

I'm a full time wife and mom to my husband and three children. I'm also a part time actress and model when my schedule permits. Lastly, I'm a nutritionist and fitness motivator with a passion for healthy living.

Yitzi: What do you think is most unique about your story?

Juliana: Most young children spend their days playing with friends, siblings, and toys. On the contrary, I spent my entire childhood working on our farm. My father put me to work at a very early age (5 years old to be exact), tending to the animals and the fields and learning responsibility early on. This carried over into everything I did as I grew older. Moving to the U.S. from a 3rd world country gave me a clear understanding and appreciation for everything America had to offer that my home country didn't. I feel my story resonates with the people I come into contact with and gives them a fresh perspective and an appreciation they wouldn't otherwise have.

Yitzi: I’m impressed by the fact that you identified yourself as a wife and mom before an accomplished actor and nutritionist. Can you elaborate why you are so proud to be a mom and wife?

Juliana: I think many of us can get lost in the pursuit of a career, and to have a certain level of success.

We forget that all of it is a journey, and that journey is better had with a partner, that partnership is maintained and cultivated everyday by making it a priority, that's how I view my marriage.

I'm one of the lucky ones to have found my soulmate, my husband has many responsibilities outside the home environment, but everyday with his actions, he puts me and our family first. I'm very proud to be his wife.

Being a mom is a gift I do not take for granted.

I know my kids see how much my husband and I love and respect each other, I see that's shaping who theiy are, and how they will choose their partner in the future to have their journey with.

They are naturally altruistic, brave and resilient, that makes me very proud of them, as I know in my heart that aside from all the other lessons we could possibly teach them, those 3 attributes will help them be successful at whatever they decide to do in life.

Yitzi: What led you to get involved in show business?

Juliana: As far back as I can remember my family would always tell me how I had "that special look" and that I was going to become an actor or end up in front of the camera in some capacity. I wasn't too sure I believed them back then, but I did know how much I enjoyed role playing and performing in front an audience. That desire stayed with me, especially as I grew older. I absolutely love learning new things, and I consider myself the ultimate sponge. I'm a quick learner and once I figure out a task I want to master it.

On set with Paul Sorvino

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting projects you are working on now?

Juliana: As a spokesmodel for BSN I have the opportunity to travel and meet new and interesting people all over the country, My goal is to enhance the in the gym and outside the gym experience for the millions of people, from the ones at the beginning of their fitness journey to the most advanced.

With my acting I have a couple of projects going on one is a horror movie and the other is a House DYI with celebrity show.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in Hollywood?

Juliana:

Make connections and create relationships with the right people. Try not to be so hung up on what they can do for you now, as that comes across as petty and manipulative. I can tell you from experience if you develop relationships with key players they will remember you when the time is right. Also, even the most talented actor is unlikely to be awarded roles if they do not have the ability to create and maintain relationships with their peers. Personality is always considered when the casting directors are making decisions.

Yitzi: With all the new ways to create and distribute content, has it been easier or harder to get a job in the film industry?

Juliana: I think it has been easier to create and distribute content thus making it easier to be casted, unfortunately quality is what's suffering with the current multilevel disbursement channels.

Yitzi: What do you predict are some of the future trends for the acting industry?

Juliana: Virtual Reality (VR). Consider, just for a moment, the selection of filmmaker Alejandro Gonzales Iñárritu’s experimental VR installation work CARNE Y ARENA into the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Iñárritu is a two-time Academy Award winning director and Cannes is the most prestigious film festival in the world, notoriously resistant to technological change, consistently promoting the importance of the theater-going experience despite the prevalence of streaming services. For both Cannes and Iñárritu to embrace VR is a major step forward for the technology, further cementing its status as a mainstream staple in our digital lives.

Yitzi: Marketing is in a constant state of flux. What strategies do you use to market your productions? What would you recommend to people starting a business?

Juliana: I would say to build an audience. In order to do that you need to create relationships with influencers. Influencers are the industry's experts. They're the people who have already nurtured large audiences and have the megaphones to reach them. They're the ones everyone you're trying to reach is already listening to. Developing relationships with those influencers is a smart way to build your audience, and it's particularly effective for marketers who are still trying to build their own brand recognition. If you've done your planning right, you can actually include influencer marketing as part of your content creation process.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to help people’s lives?

Juliana: In the forever competitive acting world it can be difficult at times to pick (and get) roles that one feels will have a positive influence in the lives of others. Fortunately, I've had the opportunity to do just that. For example, in my role as Charity in the movie "Hurt" I was able to give the audience a glimpse into the world of the "bully" and the circumstances in which such behaviors are present, thus creating empathy and understanding which, in my opinion, is the only way to resolve this growing problem in both teenagers and adults.

As spokesmodel for the Supplement company BSN, I help people at varying levels of nutrition and fitness to begin, maintain and exceed their goals through my enthusiasm and knowledge. These attributes help create and strengthen relationships, as well as provide a "family" feel to the brand.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with?

Juliana: I have had the privilege to work alongside Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas, The Firm “Law and Order,” and many more) and Navid Negahban ( American Sniper, Homeland, 24,and many more), in Price for Freedom.

Juliana Navid Negahban on the set of Price for Freedom

Yitzi: What was that like?

Juliana: It was a very rich learning experience as well as inspiring.

I’m still good friends with Navid and he continues to inspire me with his devotion to present the audience the complexities of the roles he plays.

Yitzi: You are a nutritionist as well. What are your top 4 tips about nutrition that you recommend for people to have more energy, get sick less often, and live longer?

Juliana:

Nutrition, as the old saying goes, you can't outrun a bad diet. You have to perceive food as fuel. Where your calories are coming from matters, not just to your body but also to your readiness to exercise. Weight Training.Not only does strength training increase your physical work capacity, it also improves your ability to perform activities of daily living (ADL's) also improves bone density and promotes fat-free body mass. Sleep is essential for physical and mental well-being and is one of the most important factors responsible for the maintenance of a healthy person, thus representing a need required for life.Both rapid eye movement (REM) and non-REM (NREM) sleep have been described as having crucial roles in a way that and changes in their quantity and distribution are associated with physical, behavioral, metabolic, and cognitive impairment, in turn linked to increased risk of developing chronic diseases Resourcefulness, the nutrition and health industry has made great progress on the quality of products they have to offer, choosing the proper supplements to keep you motivated and improving performance is a must.

I know that this is a hot button issue. Juliana you are an immigrant. (as are my grandparents, and millions of Americans) What is your feeling about the attitudes towards immigration that many Americans are currently exhibiting?

As you said, it's a hot topic. I see many people taking hard stances on the matter with little understanding of the complexities of the issue.

I believe many of us are missing the important part of the equation, the “human side”. We may make a stand because it's politically correct to do so, or because you have a close family member in a particular situation, in any of the circumstances we cannot put all the cases in one big basket.

In my case for example, I came to the US with a J1Visa

(it covers student/trainees), leaving my family and the farm where I grew up in Brazil to study and work on an American farm in New Hope PA.

Before my two year stay was up, I knew I wanted to apply for a greencard. I went through the whole process, and I have to say it's a very complicated and costly process. However, I did not give up until I had my greencard.

After five years in the US with my green card, I applied for my citizenship. I have always said I was born to be an American, in Brazil I was tease while growing up because I did not have Brazilian features, due to my European family background, I was called a “gringa” a derogatory term for Americans. I'm currently a proud American Citizen.

Since not many people are able to financially or academically afford or understand the process of becoming legal, I believe that the process could be made more streamlined and less costly, because if illegals were to become legal, they also become tax payers.