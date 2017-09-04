Who’s Who on Huffpo: An Interview with Dawn Noel, Creator of the Award Winning Film "22 Years"

7 crucial suggestions for anyone considering a career in Hollywood

Dawn Noel

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Dawn. I know that you are a very busy person. Can you share your background with us?

Dawn: Thank you for having me, Yitzi. I was born and raised in Philadelphia , spent 12 years in New York and now I live in Los Angeles. I went to the High School for Creative and Performing Arts and then later received a BFA from the University of the Arts.

Yitzi: What do you think is most unique about your story?

Dawn: I think what makes my story unique is that I have been able to master all styles of dance and be versatile, then transition to the world of acting and now producing. I am always in need for the process of growth. I also have never allowed myself to be put in a box. I am an actor who plays all types of characters from multi ethnic backgrounds and class to different cultures.

My story is unique, because I am unique.

Yitzi: That is very cool! What led you to become a film actor and producer?

Dawn:I was always involved in the arts since I was a little girl. I started dancing at three years old, which then led to print modeling , commercials and theater productions. I knew that after my dance career that I would transition to acting. I thought with such a professional resume and excellent work ethic that it would be a lot easier in Los Angeles to work as an actor. I realized that it wasn't as easy as I thought, so to be productive, creative and proactive, I started producing short films.

Yitzi: That sounds smart. You have been awarded many awards including, Best actress at the New York Film Festival, LA Movie Awards , The Imagen Awards, and several others. Why do you think you were singled out?

Dawn: Yes, I have been awarded many awards for best short film and best actress in many film festivals. It feels good to be appreciated for my years of hard work. I don't necessarily think I was singled out, I think I touched people's lives and inspired them to leave the movie theater feeling something about themselves. I helped people to have a different perception of life and I was honest about it. For me, that is the job of an actor. Altogether, for a very small budget, I was able to put together a quality short film with great actors.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in Hollywood?

Dawn: Well, the advice that I would give would be

To study - to study the great actors, directors, writers and producers before us. To have a solid foundation of who you are as a spiritual human being To let your creative energy flow Trust your instincts Allow yourself to make mistakes. You will always have to sacrifice something And stay disciplined.

Yitzi: With all the news ways to create and distribute content, has it been easier or harder to get a steady job in the film industry?

Dawn: Honestly, I don't have a steady job in the film industry. I would love to. Very very few people do. I create work for myself because Hollywood hasn't given me the opportunity.

Yitzi: What do you predict are the future trends for the acting industry?

Dawn: I'm not really into acting trends. I believe in being honest. If you have a great story to tell that will change people’s lives and the audience believes you, then I think you're on the right track. I have never been a person for trends.

Yitzi: You are a film producer. Can you describe what that is?

Dawn: As a film producer for short films, I basically had to do everything from pre-production, production and postproduction. I've raised money, auditioned the cast, put together a film crew, found locations, did the SAG paperwork, budgeted the project, sat in on most editing sessions, submitted to film festivals, traveled to film festivals, printed out postcards and posters, and the list goes on. I wasn't able to pay anyone, so I basically had to learn how to do everything myself. I think when you produce feature films, the project has more money to pay more people, so the responsibilities are split up.

What strategies do you use to market your productions?

Dawn: I don't really have any strategy to market my productions, I mostly use social media.

Yitzi: Which of these strategies do you think can be replicated in the general business world

Dawn: I would say consistency. I do most of my PR myself, and because I am self taught, as a producer, I think the business world would see me as hard-working and having a great work ethic.

Yitzi: You have been on Glee and NCIS. What is that like?

Dawn: Glee was a lot of fun, because I was able to dance and act with the small character on the show.

NCIS - I've been on that show about three times, and I always play a cop, which is awesome for me because I like those type of authoritative tough character roles.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and sill to help people’s lives?

Dawn: One of my goals in life is to inspire and influence people. One way, is that I always post positive inspirational quotes on social media. I also try to live my life by example, I don't just talk the talk, I walk the walk. I hope that I influence people through my stories and by also inspiring them to always believe in their dreams.

Yitzi: I’m sure you recall the “Oscars So White” controversy two years ago. Do you think thing have been changing for minorities in Hollywood recently?

Dawn: I think change takes time but also takes support from the minority community. Throughout my two year festival run with “22 Years” throughout the United States, I would have loved to see more minorities show up at the festivals created by minorities. We, meaning society, could do a better job at supporting up and coming film makers with great stories to tell.

I don’t really know what goes on in the minds of Hollywood producers, so I can’t make a judgement on if diversity is getting better or worse. I only hope for the best.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with?

Dawn: I guess the most famous people that I've been around for a significant amount of time would be Madonna and J Lo, since I've danced and toured with both of them. I see celebrities all the time here in Los Angeles, but they are human beings just like all of us.

Madonna was definitely one of my favorite artists to work with. I respect her work ethic and creativity. She really is a boss.