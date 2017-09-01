Who's Who On Huffpo: An Interview With Miguel Angel Caballero

A Latino producer, writer, actor who is breaking stereotypes

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Miguel Angel. Can you share your background with us?

Yes, of course. I was born in Zamora, Michoacan, Mexico and grew up in Oxnard, CA. I moved to Los Angels to go to college and attended the theater school at UCLA. I have been here ever since, LA is my home.

Yitzi: What do you think is most unique about your story?

My parents were farm workers all their lives working all over California, Arizona and Washington. So I went to school in Mexico for half of the school year and in the US for the other half until I was about 12. At a young age I was exposed to the economic realities of both countries. Here I would see kids my age crying for a toy at the store. In Mexico I would see kids my age working to be able to eat. It was a real eye opener traveling back and forth on a bus with my family.

Yitzi: Wow. That makes me really appreciate my childhood growing up in LA. So what led you to start your production company?

Cinético Productions, which was founded by Luis Aldana, Alberto Barboza and I, was formed because we wanted to create and produce work that featured Latino’s in leading roles. When I came out of UCLA, it was frustrating going to auditions where I had to play these stereotypical roles and was asked to put on an accent because the role was Latino. Later I realized that folks who were not Latino were the ones writing these stereotypical roles. Not because they were bad people but just lacked the research, experience and authenticity in their writing. I realized that other people were writing OUR stories and decided to be a voice for my community. Our intention with the company is to create quality work that will not only challenge these stereotypes but that is also engaging and entertaining for a broad audience. Our first film, CRY NOW, a love story, was released this year in theaters and will be available sometime in the fall for streaming and rental. Our next film is a Horror Vampire genre story.

Yitzi: Super cool. So based on your personal experience, what general advice would you give to entrepreneurs launching a new business?

Film financing is a whole different beast. I wish I had concrete advice on having and running a business but the reality is that every movie I embark on is a different company. We set up for investors and incorporate each film. Most of our time is spent finding the right investors and the money to make our projects. One of the things that we did prioritize in every venture we step into is having a great attorney and a great accountant every step of the way.

Yitzi: That is smart. I have to keep that in mind for myself. As you know, marketing is in a constant state of flux. Which marketing suggestions would you give to someone starting a business ?

Our company does not necessarily do marketing but we did have to do some grass roots marketing for the fundraising and release of our first film CRY NOW. We did a lot of social out reach. We hosted many events including live music events, art galleries and dinners. Through these events and social media we gained a huge following. When we first premiered our film at the New Filmmakers LA Film Festival, we completely sold out the 500 seat theater.

Yitzi: That’s really great. Ok, so it is clear that you are a great networker. What are the secrets to networking with important or famous people?

Haha!! I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a great networker. I’m actually really bad at it. I usually meet folks through friends and colleagues. I tried doing the networking events early on but found myself in a corner having a drink with my writing partner talking about our projects, oblivious to the event happening around us. The thing that I truly believe is that when you have a project that is ready and you set the right goals and intentions, the right people come to you.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with?

It’s a funny story. For one of my first “big” jobs after college, I booked a role in the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. So on set, my scene was with both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. When I was sitting on the couch waiting for the scene to set up, Brad Pitt came and sat next to me and introduced himself and Angelina sat on my other side and started chatting with me. It was super surreal, I felt like I was in a dream. They were super sweet. My family made a huge deal, my friends were super excited and I was so proud because it was my biggest role to date. And it got cut! LOL.

Yitzi: Thats crazy. What was that like?

I was devastated and embarrassed. I may have cried. I didn’t end up in the film but I still have a credit in it.

LUIS LOPEZ ALDANA and ALBERTO BARBOZA

Yitzi: Miguel, what drives you? What are you most passionate about?

I love the creative process whether it be preparing for a role or writing and developing a story. I feel so fortunate that I get to do this for a living. I get up at 6:30am every day and meditate first thing in the morning. I then go into creative zone. I either write with my writing partner, work on projects I’m developing on my own or prepare for a role. I find the morning very calming and productive, it’s when I have my best ideas. The mind has not been cluttered with thoughts, to do lists, or the days experiences yet. I always look forward to my morning sessions.

Yitzi: What are some of the best strategies that actors seeking a job can use immediately to help find a good acting job.

I think that the best thing an actor can do is constantly keep training. Find an acting class that resonates with you where you can constantly be practicing your craft. We tend to forget that our body is an instrument and we need to maintain it and keep practicing our craft, just like a pianist or a gymnast practice every day, we should too. Being prepared is so important.

Yitzi: You were quoted as saying that you create work that challenges the stereotype about Latinos and minorities in the US. Why has his been so difficult in Hollywood? What needs to be done to change that?

I do believe that it’s slowly changing. We have more and more roles for Latinos that are authentic and interesting. I believe one way to change this is to empower and guide young filmmakers who are interested in the entertainment industry.

These stereotypes will be challenged by creating our own stories and work.

Yitzi: That’s great. How do you give back to your community?

I established a mentoring program through our company where students from under represented communities that are interested in film come on set and shadow someone. If they want to be actors, we provide a program where they shadow the actors and see how they work. Same for directors, writers, producers, editors etc. We implemented this in be first project as a company titled The Invitation for ShowTime. We have continued to implement this it in all our projects since.