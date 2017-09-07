Who's Who on Huffpo: Anton Klingspor

17 Year-Old, $50 Million Venture Fund Manager

It seems like entrepreneurs are getting younger and younger. Some kickstarted their careers even under the age of 18. Anton Klingspor, is a great example. At 17 years old, Anton is a graduate of Miami Beach High School. He founded Indicina Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on funding companies founded by members of Generation Z, and grew it to a whopping $50 million fund size. Spending much of his childhood learning about business and technology, starting to code at 7 years of age, and learning about Marketing and Finance since he was 10, Anton has been able to apply his earnings towards Indicina, allowing it to reach where it is today.

I was able to reach Anton through email and set up an interview to hear some of his thoughts.

BM: Have you always wanted to be an entrepreneur growing up; did you have any fields you were particularly interested in pursuing?

Anton: Entrepreneurship has always been what I was interested in - the idea that I could create something that could allow me to solve my own problems was just an opportunity, as a career, I thought I could never pass up. In my life, one of my biggest role models has been my Grandfather, who runs our family company; when I was 7 he introduced me to programming and I fell in love with it almost instantaneously. Since then, I’ve worked on projects like bots and have received a cybersecurity patent for a unique data transfer protocol I engineered. Today, though I don’t program as much, I’m still very much interested in businesses in technology, and that interest will stay with me for as long as I can foresee.

BM: Now one of your priorities has been Indicina, right? Can you tell me a bit more about what Indicina is and what your role is within it as a founding managing partner?

Anton: Right, one of my foremost priorities is Indicina, a venture capital firm focused on funding companies that are started by young entrepreneurs, primarily those in my generation, Generation Z. As we know it, Generation Z has been said to be one of the most creative generations to ever walk the earth, and entrepreneurship has never been this common in this age demographic for a really long time, but surprisingly, there are not that many resources that are available for students who want to raise money and have more experienced entrepreneurs willing to help these young student entrepreneurs through the strokes of starting their own companies. That’s where Indicina comes in. We’ve gathered a great network of mentors, ranging from college professors around the world to other experienced entrepreneurs who have grown startups themselves, and also offer the capital for these students to start or grow their companies.

As for my role, I usually seek out strategic partnerships and help to talk to more mentors to ensure for a wider scope of domain expertise in our mentor network for our students. Additionally, as we are very big on investing in only a few ventures each quarter as to focus all of our efforts on those student ventures, I’m still at a point where I’m able to review all of the applications together with my team and pick out the ones that we’re excited to help. Beyond that, I help the involved students with any of the tasks that I can by having my team work together on them in order to respect our mentors’ time; respecting the time of those who help us is also very important to me.

BM: Can you give me an idea of some of the ventures Indicina has invested in? How has Indicina helped them reach the point they are at today?

Anton: Indicina has invested in a couple promising technologies, ranging from simple day-to-day tools to advanced artificial intelligence programs. One company Indicina has has invested in is Rectangle, and uses both artificial intelligence and machine learning software to attempt to solve urban traffic problems -- imagine planning your daily commute with software predicting anomalies like tourist influx or abnormal weather patterns. That’s one example that veers towards the more abstract and complicated end of the software design spectrum; we’re also working with a promising venture in freelance designing, allowing anybody to get anything from same-day photo edits to complete video commercials for their own company. Needless to say, both of these ventures are also founded by members of Generation Z -- keeping our portfolio diversified (in idea and area) yet similar (on age of founders). Besides these 2 companies, Indicina has invested in many other unique ventures, all of which are founded by teens.