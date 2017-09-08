Who's Who on Huffpo: NATASHA DI FIORE, Fashion Designer

“God first, family second, and career third”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Natasha . Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I grew up performing in beauty pageantry contests with my mom as a recreational and bonding activity. After years of "playing dress-up" with my mom, I developed a great passion and respect for fashion which propelled me into the modeling business throughout my grade school years during the evenings and weekends and, currently, I have taken my passion in modeling seriously and have made it my career. I do commercial & fashion print, runway, editorial, catalogue, fit, showroom and promotional modeling. In addition to modeling, I design clothing and accessories, sing, song-write and act.

Yitzi: What do you think is most unique about your story?

Even though most of my hobbies were arts-focused, I never thought I would pursue a career in this area. I have always been a practical-minded person and a creative career never seemed to be a viable one for me. To this end, I don’t have a degree that directly pertains to the arts so as you can see I wasn’t focused on this path. I have a Masters in Business from Simmons College in Boston, Ma. I guess you could also say I’m unique because not many artists have as much formal education as I have. Most of my artistic skills are innate or were acquired through mentors, the occasional 1 or 2 day seminar or just on the job.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting projects you are working on now?

I am currently designing shirts for a major consumer package goods company that conveys a sense of breathability and freshness. What we can do in textile manufacturing today in the sport/performance wear sector is so fascinating! There are so many different technologies out there that can be applied to garments, from incorporating the gemstone jade to help cool body temperature to silver to inhibit the growth of bacteria on fabrics, eliminating odor.

Yitzi: What led you to get involved in show business, modeling, and fashion design?

My mother and the fond memories I have of the experiences we shared together when I was a kid. She put me in a local beauty pageant when I was only 7 months old so I guess she knew that esthetics would be a strong suit for me. I grew up wanting to be as beautiful as her. Now I realize that it was the love in her heart she had for me that has always made her so irresistible.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in the fashion industry?

Don’t be lazy or expect that the world will be laid at your feet. I see alot of primadonnas around. Nothing valuable and long-lasting is gained without hard work, sacrifice, discipline, determination and most, importantly, without faith in God and in yourself.

Yitzi: You have been quoted as saying that your priorities in life are, God first, family second, and career third. I am impressed with that. Have there been examples in your life where you had to choose God before family?

Yes, many. I’ve learned that you have to have respect for your life and the journey you’re on. While we all share similarities our life directions are as unique as our fingerprints; no two sets are alike. Sometimes we just have to say “no” to our family members or be blunt and that’s hard to do with those closest to your heart because that pesky feeling called guilt or fear tends to haunt us since we are afraid we might offend them.

Yitzi: And have there been times when you had to choose family before career?

Yes, on occasion. Particularly when it comes to happy life events or challenging times of need where I feel it’s important that I be there by their side. No job is more important to me than the bond I share with my parents and my brother.

Yitzi: Why do you have these priorities? Why wouldn’t family come before everything else?

I want to express and receive their love throughout my lifetime. I don’t want to look back on my life and see that I’ve missed an opportunity to be close with them. This is important to me because they know me best and have been there for me through it all. I will use a rock as a metaphor to explain this one. I see God and my faith in God as the rock, strong and solid. When the rock is dropped in water it forms ripples. The ripples radiating from the rock closest to its edges represent family and loved ones. Those are the first people that I am exposed to and are influenced by me. Then there are the ripples radiating farther out that for me symbolizes the world at large.

Yitzi: You clearly have a close relationship with God. Did you always have that?

Yes, ever since I was a young girl. I have always felt and yearned for my creator's love. I talk to Jesus and Mother Mary (I was raised Catholic) all the time and rely on my faith for everything!!

Yitzi: How does that relationship affect the way you live your life?

It helps me maintain my individuality and furthermore my values despite the human tendency to copycat and revert to hatred.

Yitzi: You once said that you “strive to live a life of learning”. Can you elaborate what that means? Why do you think learning is so important?

Really it just means to keep an open mind. You will always be you at heart but the you 10 years from now has been through many more experiences from which you will have hopefully gained more wisdom and never make the same mistake twice.

Yitzi: I may be totally wrong. But the impression I get is that most people in your field aren’t as passionate about their spirituality as your are. Am I wrong? Why do you think this is so?

That’s most likely true probably because the nature of these professions (moreso acting & modeling) have a strong focus on just exterior beauty. Sadly but true, sex sells and it has always sold since the beginning of time and that will most likely continue until the end of time.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to help people’s lives?

I just always try to be a force of kindness, positivity and selflessness for goodness’ sake. I believe that Jesus and Mother Mary are always watching over me and so in the back of my mind my goal is to always please him.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with?

Jesus and Mother Mary. It is always very special; peaceful, reassuring and full of love.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why

Those who stand up for peace and brotherly love. That’s all that you really need in life.

Yitzi: Who do you aspire to be like one day?

The best version of me that would make my Creator proud.

Yitzi: You are an advocate for equal rights and community development. Can you talk more about your activism?

One would be the right to vote. This wasn’t always afforded to women and so I believe it’s necessary to take advantage of the liberties today that others before me fought hard and died for. Towards this end, I have delegated route assignments to canvassers and composed and managed phone scripts and phone-a-thons to solicit voter participation. I also feel strongly for the rights of the LGBT population and have marched in several Gay Pride Parades. Furthermore, while pursuing my Masters degree I was focused on learning about corporate social responsibility and social entrepreneurial ventures. I am passionate about companies, particularly large corporations, being more social responsible and I see myself in a consultancy capacity during the latter years of my career.