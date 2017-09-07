Who's Who On Huffpo: Susan Johnston, Founder of the New Media Film Festival

“I am most proud of the times that I stopped production to check on safety items. I can always replace a shot, I cannot replace a life”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Susan. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Hello Yitzi, thank you so much for the opportunity to share. My backstory is simple and complex. Born in the smallest state in the union, Rhode Island my childhood up until 16 was filled with a myriad of amazing experiences because my parents were divorced, I was a latch key kid, so independent from a very young age. When I was with Dad, he took me to work. As a child I was on the set of the Great Gatsby, played Tambourine in a country band, did the light show for an Elvis Act, modeled and prepared the whole belly clams for my dad’s fish and chip restaurant. Mom took me to musical shows, charm school, modeling gigs and theatre.

Yitzi: Can you share the story about how Robert Redford changed your life?

We are a culmination of our life’s experiences, how we endure, process and grow from them. There was a moment in my life when the dots of experiences, all in media/entertainment strung together like frames of a 35mm film running through a projector. It was then that I garnered the knowing that I belonged, that I had paid my dues and could choose more wisely which direction to spend my time. The first frame of that “35mm film” described above was of me sitting on beautiful green sloping grass, the sun was shining and there were other kids there, someone was walking towards us, a big bright smile, a few words and he walked away, it was Robert Redford. Adults came buzzing around asking What did he say? There was a sense of awe.

Funny how life works out. I also worked as a featured extra on True Lies (landed in a people magazine photo) and Amistad at the same Mansion!

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting projects you are working on now?

My personal mandate is Honoring Stories Worth Telling as I feel stories encode our now and our future. So, through www.NewMediaFilmFestival.com we help content creators/storytellers all over the globe have a platform for awards, networking, learning, monetizing, distribution and getting in front of people and companies like Marvel, HBO, Emmys and more. I’ve focused more on Intellectual Properties as they are powerful in the storytelling market, optioning, packaging, selling them. Most are based on award winning and/or legendary brands or authors.

Susan on set with Kirsten Bell

Yitzi: You are known as a Media Futurist. What does that mean?

I see things that don’t exist and put together things (mashup) that normally would not go together. It is from my life long experience of being thrown into situations and being told “you’ll figure it out”. Because of that, I don’t have fear with technology or prodding with, What about this and not having any attachment emotionally if someone likes it or gets it. It’s similar to a composer creating sound and putting many instruments together in various ways that have not been done before.

Yitzi: Can you give examples of how you think the media will change in the future?

There are many things, some of which I speak on at conferences (I’ll be keynote at Computer Graphics and Animation conference in Berlin September 25th speaking on The Future of Media.

Let me share 2.

people will elect to have chips/implants embedded (eye, tooth, ear) and program how and what info they receive. there are some that would say commercials can be manipulative. Well, imagine layers of coding in Quantum Mechanics in all forms of story, commercials, films, etc.

I’m not saying that the above is or will happen, I’m just sharing from reading, listening, etc.

Yitzi: What is the New Media Film Festival?

Where story meets technology in all its forms. Here is a recent quote that I believe sums it up quite nicely:

“If the TED Conference is where technology, entertainment and design meet in a broad forum, then the New Media Film Festival is its cinematic counterpart. With films, trailers, shorts, digital comics and web series that highlight new advancements in technology, financing and convergence media, each entry is a chance to think differently about movies today. Now in its 9th year, the New Media Film Festival honors stories worth telling, from a fully CG short based, to a documentary. Watch movies shot entirely on drones, attend panels where industry experts riff on the future of web series and network with entrepreneurs who understand how new media is rapidly changing the film industry today.” – VG

$45,000 in awards, 20 categories, outstanding judges, panels, screenings, Q & A, International art exhibit, marketing table, red carpet press junket, VIP Soiree, we give back, 80K newsletter subscribers, 10.5M reach over all social media platforms and so much more.

We have a 2D And 3D channel

Yitzi: Why did you create it?

It was the economic crash of 2008 - ALOT of people were losing their jobs, homes, lifestyle. Our Industry stopped for 3 months. I just wanted to make a difference so I asked GOD (insert whatever you believe in here) What can I do with all of my wisdom and experiences to date to make a difference. I went to bed and the next morning the entire schematic for the festival was there. It was huge undertaking as most of what was being built there was no technology for it. Without a gazillion dollar budget, I had to manipulate systems that were already in place.

You should know though, although the festival was founded by me, it was a community of like minded individuals that built it. Everyone that was part of it, from volunteers, speakers, sponsors, board members, press, festival goers, content creators, friends and colleagues.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence, Susan. How have you used your position and skill to help people’s lives?

Thanks for the compliment. In addition to the “door opening”, casting, producing and positioning other people’s stories and careers. I think what I am most proud of are the times that I stopped production to check on safety items. When I did that, they would inevitably send the largest man to try to intimidate me and I would say, Look, I just have to make a call (or check something) 5 minutes tops, you are sucking up that 5 minutes. I am responsible for the cast and crew and if the building blows I can only carry out one person and I can’t guarantee it will be you. Now give me the 5 minutes and they did. My theory is, I can always replace a shot, I cannot replace a life. Even so, let’s be clear, accidents still happen even when all the ground work and safety measures have been utilized. Let’s watch out for each other.

Yitzi: Who do you aspire to be like one day?