Who's Who on Huffpost: Hilary Watson, Creative Inventor

Yitzi: Hillary, when I first heard about this I thought it was a Google April Fool’s gag. But it is not. Can you tell us about your background? What is so unique about your story?

Hilary: I've worked in a variety of industries - from consulting and banking to the UN and a startup. By nature I am quite entrepreneurial even when I was working in these large organizations - I'm constantly thinking of new ideas, potential partnerships, etc. However, so many big companies and organizations that I've encountered can't move with the times despite their gargantuan budgets and incumbent advantages. I feel that there is a disconnect between the speed and pace and the way the world is working today that these large organizations just can't keep up despite their best efforts. The barriers to entry for a startup have never been lower and so many large corporates are facing challenges and disruptive start-up competitors. I know from first-hand experience that there are so many barriers to innovation within a corporate context that even if I failed with my startup venture, I would have learned so many valuable lessons. I'm really fascinated by the power of the crowd, and most big firms haven't leveraged this power. For example, now you can more than just test the demand for a new offering or product - you can literally have email addresses and preauthorized credit cards before you launch.

Yitzi: How did you end up launching this company?

Hilary: In my last gig, I was asked by a partner to tell off an analyst who wasn't available online on our "Skype for Business" communications tool after 6pm because the partner expected the analyst to be available and working until midnight. That didn't sit right with me at all - the analyst was hardworking and produced good quality work. It really hit home that the corporate world is all about perception rather than reality and results. This experience was the catalyst for the Mouseplay idea - a smart mouse that would be undetectable by corporate monitoring that would give the user some freedom from the tyranny of corporate expectations.

Yitzi: The mouse you have created is truly fascinating. But do you think it raises any ethical concerns? Is it essentially lying to your employer?

Hilary: I definitely acknowledge that Mouseplay can be interpreted as a device to deceive your employer - but as they say, there's no such thing as bad publicity! Whatever people think, as long as it generates buzz it would be great for us, which seems to be working out well for the Kardashians and Trump!

Many studies have shown that employees work best in a performance based culture where they are empowered to manage their own time to complete their work. It's discouraging to feel like you have to be always "on" and have someone looking over your shoulder while you complete your work. It doesn't lead to creative, productive employees, nor happy employees. Unfortunately, in the corporate world, it is all about perception rather than reality, and we think our product helps our users take back control of their own time and happiness. It's not lying when you're still completing your work on time - as an employee you may have different reasons (whether your own circadian rhythm, family obligations, etc.) for why you want to complete your work not during regular work hours but why should the corporation care whether it's completed during the 9-5 when you're delivering results? Burnout is really common in the corporate world and costs billions in productivity. If anything, a product like Mouseplay helps offset negative cultures that lead to burnout. I understand that there may be an ethical concern with using Mouseplay, but I think it leads to a broader conversation about what is the definition of productivity and impact in today's world.

Yitzi: Do you think your experience as a female inventor has been different than your male colleagues

Hilary: I have a male cofounder and when he introduced me to someone, they commented that it was so progressive of him, rather than comment on my merits as an individual. You are only as good as your network and I feel very fortunate that I have a very supportive network that I can lean on. I am also very fortunate because I naturally "lean in" (a la Sheryl Sandberg) and have a more aggressive personality than the average female, which is rewarded in our business culture. I wish the business world would be more inclusive of female founders, no matter how they lean in.

Yitzi: Steve Jobs was famous for teaching that a company has to begin with “why” and not what. What is the “why” behind your company?

Hilary: The gig economy is rising - people need to develop skill sets in order to adapt. Major corporate cuts are also happening - companies are going towards the fat of the company and automating more processes. The days of the stability of a corporate job are gone. Because of all these realities, I want to enable people to do what they would do if they had the time. Even if they are physically at work, are employees productive for all 8 hours? If they were empowered to work on their own schedule than they can be productive in their job and in their other pursuits.

Yitzi: Your company wants to limit corporate monitoring. Do you think that should be discarded altogether? What new balance would you suggest?

Hilary: I think that the monitoring should be on what contributes to the bottom line, which is not hours worked. There is a tenuous link at best between hours worked and productivity. However - in most organizations, it is challenging to tie work to direct bottom line impact and until that is the case there will be a need to monitor hours worked.

Yitzi: What advice would you give to young entrepreneurs launching a startup?

Hilary: You have to do what you love - starting a business takes so much more time, work, effort, compromise, and sacrifice than you could ever imagine and if you don't love it, you're not going to last and push through. It's so much more of a mental game than anything - there will be so many tough days where you're banging your head against the wall, and you need to have deep passion in order to persevere and persist. Too many people want to be entrepreneurs because it's the cool thing to do these days, but they don't realize all the blood sweat and tears that's required.

Yitzi: What are the best marketing strategies that you would recommend to someone starting a business?

Hilary: I think the best marketing strategies exist in the grey area - a lot of people talk about "hacks" but really you should look at the strategies that perhaps other people aren't willing to do. For example, advertising on an adult site or taking risks with what content you are advertising with. I subscribe to the saying: ask for forgiveness rather than permission! Also, you really have to understand your customer - essentially stalk them to understand their needs, wants, and lifestyle. The internet has made stalking easier than ever, so you have to be really savvy about which channels a person in your target market follows.

Yitzi: What are some of the best lead generation strategies that you use that can be translated to other businesses?

Hilary: Asking your target market in a way that you are getting their feedback on a possible idea early on in the development process. Their feedback will help you iterate and refine your offerings. It's also important to engage with communities (e.g., on Reddit) so that you have an engaged and captive audience when you launch.